The new Z by HP performance desktops offer extreme performance

HP Inc. recently announced its new Z by HP high-performance workstation desktop lineup, a range of computers engineered, the company said, to change what is possible within complex, data rich workflows. Also announced was the HP Anyware Remote System Controller, a device that gives IT departments the management capabilities to support high performance devices from anywhere.

Z by HP workstations

Available in four models, the new Z by HP Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8 Fury desktops are powered by Intel to deliver a scalable balance of CPU and GPU compute, explains HP in a press release.

“Z by HP is dedicated to delivering the best possible computing experience to fuel new levels of speed, accuracy, and creativity,” said Jim Nottingham, vice president and general manager, Z by HP. “HP’s design engineering, together with the power of Intel and NVIDIA, provide the performance, scalability, and security our customers require to meet their evolving needs.”

“Intel and Z by HP represent the future of high-performance workstation computing,” added Roger Chandler, vice president and general manager, Intel. “With Intel Xeon W, users can expect breakthrough performance, advanced security features, and the scalability they need to tackle the most demanding workloads.”

These Z workstation desktops include up to 56 CPU cores and four high-end GPUs, and a variety of configurations to meet every workflow challenge.

The Z8 Fury G5 offers up to 56 cores in a single CPU and four high-end doublewide GPUs with 2TB of DDR5 memory due to Intel’s single socket technology.

The HP Z4 G5 boasts up to a 24-core CPU, two high-end GPUs, up to 512GB of RAM.

The HP Z6 G5 accelerates graphics-intensive workflows with multiple GPUs, based on the increased PCIe expandability of the latest Intel Xeon W-3400 processor architecture. It has up to 36 processing cores, three high-end graphics cards, and 1TB of DDR5 memory.

The HP Z8 G5 is designed for users who demand the most processing compute for CPU-intensive workflows to accelerate rendering with real-time ray tracing, data visualization, and model training. With a dual-socket workstation, designed to utilize 4th Gen Intel Xeon, it delivers up to 64 system cores in addition to supporting two high-end graphics cards with 1TB of DDR5 memory.

The HP Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8 Fury G5 are available now for pre-order from HP.

HP Anyware Remote System Controller

The HP Anyware Remote System Controller offers IT administrators a single dashboard, with the ability to launch a kernel-based virtual machine (KVM) session and perform out-out-of-band management tasks such as pre-boot access, BIOS updates and re-imaging from anywhere.

The company said that IT administrators can use it to manage a fleet of devices, access secure system information, receive reports and develop insights, to optimize their infrastructure to resolve issues before they affect users.

The HP Anyware Remote System Controller is expected to be available this spring. Pricing will be available closer to product availability.