The global information technology, consulting and business process services company Wipro recently announced the appointment of Thierry Delaporte as the chief executive officer and managing director of the company.

“I am delighted to welcome Thierry as CEO and managing director of the company. Thierry has an exceptional leadership track record, strong international exposure, deep strategic expertise, a unique ability to forge long-standing client relationships, and proven experience of driving transformation and managing technological disruption. We believe that Thierry is the right person to lead Wipro in its next phase of growth,” said Rishad Premji, chairman of Wipro, in a press release.

Delaporte succeeds Abidali Neemuchwala who will resign from his position on June 1, 2020. Rishad Premji will oversee the day to day operations of the company until July 5. Stepping into his role on July 6, Delaporte will be based in Paris and report to Premji.

Prior to this, Delaporte served as the chief operating officer of Capgemini Group and a member of its Group Executive Board. During his twenty-five year career with Capgemini, he held several leadership roles including that of chief executive officer of the global financial services strategic business unit, and head of all global service lines. In addition, he oversaw Capgemini’s India operations.

Delaporte is also the co-founder and president of the not-for-profit organization, Life Project 4 Youth, dedicated to the professional and social integration of young adults living in extreme poverty and exclusion.

“I am deeply honoured to be invited to lead Wipro, an extraordinary company and an exemplary corporate citizen with a deep technology heritage built on a strong foundation of values. I look forward to working closely with Rishad, the Board, senior leadership and the hugely talented employees of Wipro to turn a new chapter of growth and build a better tomorrow for all our stakeholders,” said Delaporte.