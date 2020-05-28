< 1 min read

Roughly three weeks following the completed transaction with Beanfield Metroconnect for Aptum Technologies’ WAN business, the global hybrid cloud and managed services provider says it’s launching a new service with cloud consulting firm CloudOps.

Dubbed Managed DevOps Service, the new service offers a cloud-based platform allowing customers to automate their development processes and hop on the DevOps train, according to Aptum. The new service is a fully managed stack, running on cloud infrastructure and can be deployed over Aptum’s managed private cloud via Azure, Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform.

The service is based on a Kubernetes container orchestration system.

“DevOps is crucial to organizational innovation and digital transformation,” said Craig Tavares, Aptum’s global head of cloud, in a press release. “We’re excited to be working with CloudOps, an innovator in DevOps services, to enable customers to streamline their application development process and help them unlock the potential of their data as infrastructure.”

Marc Paré, chief commercial officer for CloudOps said Aptum’s hybrid and multicloud expertise were key to the partnership. “The combination of our DevOps platform expertise and Aptum’s hybrid multi-cloud capabilities will allow customers to implement a powerful, flexible DevOps platform that can be delivered over a hyperscale cloud, a private cloud or a combination of multiple clouds,” he said.

Managed DevOps Service is available now to customers in North America, Europe and the United Kingdom.