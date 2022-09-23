SUBSCRIBE
AWS announces Canada’s 2022 Partners of the Year

Samira Balsara

This week, Amazon Web Services (AWS) unveiled its 2022 AWS Partners of the Year for Canada.

Announced during the AWS Toronto Partner Summit, the awards recognize AWS Partner Network (APN) members who have demonstrated outstanding results and innovation using AWS products and solutions. 

Source: AWS

The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) from around the world, with AWS Partner participation in Canada growing significantly during the past 12 months.

AWS highlighted 13 companies as Partners of the Year in various categories:

Innovative Solutions

  • AWS Services Partner of the Year
  • AWS Partner Marketing of the Year

Innovative Solutions, based in Toronto, ON, wins for its business growth and commitment to a 100 per cent AWS-Certified staff. It is also recognized for AWS Partner Marketing of the Year for its achievement in commercial and public sector demand and pipeline generation. 

Softchoice

  • AWS Solution Provider Partner of the Year

Toronto-based Softchoice is highlighted for its customer and revenue growth this year. 

Snowflake

  • AWS Global Software Partner of the Year

Snowflake, based in Bozeman, Montana wins for its Canadian business growth as measured by new customer acquisition and AWS revenue growth. 

Arctic Wolf

  • AWS Software Partner of the Year
  • AWS Public Sector Scaling Partner of the Year

Arctic Wolf, based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, wins Software Partner of the Year for its AWS business growth across customer wins, launches, pipeline, and design wins. It also won The Public Sector Scaling Partner of the Year award, which goes to the AWS Partner that has achieved the highest number of Partner Sales Qualified Leads within the year. 

Slalom

  • AWS Enterprise Partner of the Year

Slalom, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, wins for its achievement in the enterprise engaged and greenfield customer segments. Slalom is recognized for the number of competencies held, new customer acquisition, and year-over-year growth.

Contax

  • AWS SAP Partner of the Year

Contax, which operates in Chicago, Toronto, and Montreal, wins for its SAP on AWS business growth. Contax develops and markets cloud-based application extensions for the SAP Cloud environment.

OpsGuru

  • AWS Migration and Modernization Partner of the Year

OpsGuru, a Vancouver company, was highlighted for its achievement in migration competencies, Migration Acceleration Program (MAP) opportunity creation, wins, and launches. 

Deloitte

  • AWS GSI Partner of the Year

Deloitte Canada is recognized for its achievement in revenue, customer wins, partner-originated opportunities, and net-new certifications. 

Teqfocus

  • AWS Well-Architected Partner of the Year

Teqfocus ,based out of Toronto, grew as a managed “Select” SI partner to the AWS Advanced Services tier in less than a year. Its range of technology experts and expertise addresses the growing needs of enterprises and SMBs in industries like healthcare, manufacturing, and financial services.

CGI

  • AWS Certified Service Partner of the Year

Montreal-based CGI’s local presence, combined with its global delivery centres and partnership with AWS, enables the organization to deliver innovative cloud solutions for clients.

CrowdStrike Canada

  • AWS “Customer Acquisition” Partner of the Year

CrowdStrike, based in Austin, Texas, wins for its achievement in launched opportunities in the greenfield customer segment in Canada.

RozieAI

  • AWS ProServe Partner of the Year

RozieAi, headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, specializes in experience design and digital transformation, is being recognized for its achievements in ProServe revenue and bookings.

Accenture

  • AWS Social Impact Award
  • AWS Public Sector Delivery Partner of the Year

The AWS Social Impact Award recognizes innovation in technology and community impact. Accenture, which is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the recipient of this award this year for its work with the Ontario Ministry of Health. Using AWS, Accenture delivered COVID-19 case and contact management services at significant scale. In addition, Accenture is also receiving The Public Sector Delivery Partner of the Year award, which honours the AWS Partner that has delivered the highest year-to-date revenue in 2022. 

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Samira Balsara
Samira Balsara
Samira is a writer for IT World Canada. She is currently pursuing a journalism degree at Toronto Metropolitan University (formally known as Ryerson) and hopes to become a news anchor or write journalistic profiles. You can email her at sbalsara@itwc.ca
