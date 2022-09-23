Channel Bytes September 23, 2022 – Pure Storage announces sustainability assessment tool; CGI named one of world’s best management consulting firms; Intel Innovation keynotes to livestream; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Equinix and NUS Centre for Energy Research & Technology partner to advance hydrogen technologies for data centres

Equinix this week announced a partnership with the Centre for Energy Research & Technology (CERT) under the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) College of Design and Engineering to explore technologies that enable the use of hydrogen as a green fuel source for mission-critical data centre infrastructure. Together, Equinix and CERT will launch the world’s first research project to compare the efficiency of proton-exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells and fuel-flexible linear generator technologies. PEM fuel cells are a leading contender for hydrogen energy, while fuel-flexible linear generators enable operators to easily switch between various clean fuel options including hydrogen, biogas and various renewable liquid fuels. Adoption of these technologies may allow data centres to reduce carbon emissions while meeting the rising demand for data, colocation and interconnection services.

Pure Storage announces Pure1 Sustainability Assessment to help customers measure energy use

The Pure1 Sustainability Assessment from storage-as-a-service vendor Pure Storage, announced this week, is designed to give customers visibility of their environmental impact and proactively suggest optimization opportunities. Features include:

Power savings analysis : It will show the power used compared to the appliance’s nominal power load. Customers can monitor power consumption efficiency for an entire fleet, by data center site, or at the individual array.

: It will show the power used compared to the appliance’s nominal power load. Customers can monitor power consumption efficiency for an entire fleet, by data center site, or at the individual array. Greenhouse gas emissions monitor : It provides direct carbon usage estimates based on the power used.

: It provides direct carbon usage estimates based on the power used. Assessment : Customers can use Pure1 to assess how to improve power efficiency by metering Watts per unit of data on the array that can be read back.

: Customers can use Pure1 to assess how to improve power efficiency by metering Watts per unit of data on the array that can be read back. Recommendations: It provides proactive insights and guidance on improving direct carbon footprint.

Caseware purchases Audicon GmbH

Caseware, a Toronto-based provider of accounting, analytics and audit software, announced today that it has acquired Audicon GmbH, a provider of software solutions and services related to audit, risk and compliance, along with Audicon Technologies GmbH and Audicon S.R.L.. Audicon has offices in Düsseldorf and Stuttgart, Germany, and Cluj, Romania, and has been a Caseware distributor for more than 25 years.

Forbes names CGI one of the "World's Best Management Consulting Firms"

CGI has just been named as one of the best management consulting firms in the world in 2022 by Forbes magazine. This annual ranking aims to help business leaders assess which organizations offer the best expert advice for navigating an ever-changing business environment.

CGI was named to the list for its success in providing strategic management and IT consulting services to clients around the world.

Quest Software announces public beta of SharePlex for PostgreSQL

Quest Software, a global systems management, data protection and security software provider, has announced the public beta of SharePlex for PostgreSQL. SharePlex is the company’s database management and replication solution, designed to help customers ensure high availability and facilitate the movement of data between platforms.

SharePlex for PostgreSQL allows users to:

Bi-directionally replicate from PostgreSQL to PostgreSQL

Automatically fix out-of-sync conditions with conflict resolution

Replicate from PostgreSQL to Oracle

Publish PostgreSQL changes to Kafka for real-time analytics and integrations

Intel Innovation conference keynotes to livestream

The keynotes for Intel’s Innovation developer’s conference next week will be livestreamed on Sept. 27 at noon ET and on Sept. 28 starting at 11:30 ET. They will feature Intel’s chief executive officer (CEO) Pat Gelsinger, chief technology officer (CTO) Greg Lavender, and Dr. Andrew Ng, founder and CEO of Landing AI. There is no registration required; just visit the event home page to view.