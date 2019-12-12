2 min read

On Dec. 3, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced that it was ready to take orders and install Outposts racks, and enterprise clients should be chomping at the bit, says one partner headquartered in Toronto.

“Outposts is a very interesting proposition for enterprise clients coming into 2020 from our perspective. Where we see significant opportunity and value for clients in Outposts is how they can solve performance challenges for latency-sensitive workloads,” Matt Coombe, head of delivery for Sourced Group wrote in an email. “Workloads that may have been challenging running in an AWS datacenter due to requiring more favourable physical proximity to services for performance reasons could now be run on an Outpost in a secure data centre or edge location provider closer to where favourable proximity is required.”

AWS Outposts is a new service that runs AWS infrastructure in customers’ on-premises environments and uses the same infrastructure, APIs and tools customers use today within AWS.

According to Gartner, by 2022 20 per cent of AWS large-enterprise customers will have AWS Outposts running in their private data center environments.

While Outposts isn’t currently available in Canada, Sourced Group has already been servicing them in other regions around the world. The company is currently one of roughly 40 AWS Partner Network (APN) consulting partners certified to help plan, migrate and operate workloads on Outposts, according to AWS’s website.

That same web page indicates a current group of six APN technology partners that can provide integrated storage, networking, security, and industry-specific solutions to Outposts.

Veritas is one of those partners.

In a blog post after the announcement, Veritas’ senior director of product management, Karthik Ramamurthy wrote how Outposts allows them to take the AWS support they developed in Veritas NetBackup and apply it to an Outposts deployment with zero code changes.

“Many customers are still seeking an optimal development approach to migrating enterprise application workloads to public cloud, and given the trade-offs between lift-and-shift, partial refactoring, complete refactoring and containers, that adoption rate has not accelerated fast enough, causing many of the top cloud providers to build solutions to effectively extend the service catalog and control plane down into the customer on-premises environment,” he wrote.