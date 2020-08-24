3 min read

TikTok says it’s planning to sue the Trump administration, Apple and WordPress lock horns after Apple gets a little greedy, and a story about PIPEDA and Tim Hortons catches fire on Reddit.

Today’s podcast reports on a hack at Freepik, the settlement of a Weather Channel lawsuit, a flaw found in Google Drive and a U,.S. university pays a ransom.

New privacy guidance on the Internet of Things for manufacturers and Canadians

Attaching thousands of chattering devices to a network securely is a nightmare process.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada recently published guidance for manufacturers of IoT devices to help them develop smart devices that respect privacy rights and comply with federal privacy law. The OPC also published advice for Canadians on how to use smart devices while protecting their personal information.

Guidance for manufacturers

This guidance is for manufacturers that produce, design or ensures legal compliance for devices with embedded sensors that collect personal information—such as lights, doorbells, locks, smoke detectors, alarms, TVs, cameras, speakers, appliances, toys, clothing, watches or health trackers. It offers practical information and best practices to help manufacturers comply with the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA).

Advice for Canadians

This advice can help Canadians learn the basics of protecting their privacy while enjoying the benefits of smart devices. It provides tips for individuals on identifying and reducing risks, such as checking how personal information will be used and shared, and turning off Internet-connected devices when not in use.

Learn more

Women in the IT Channel Virtual Recognition Luncheon

From IT World Canada – Citrix calls Workspace a new platform for work [FULL STORY]

We had a guided tour from Citrix of the comprehensive solution that allows employees to access their complete virtual desktops from any device.

From IT Business Canada – New normal can be a time of opportunity: IDC [PODCAST]

With two years of digital transformation taking place in just a few months, IDC Program Vice President, Channels and Alliances Steve White says companies need to be cautious about the money they are spending.

In a recent CMO Talks podcast interview with ITWC President Fawn Annan, he said from a marketing perspective the rate of transformation has magnified the importance of having the right tools, the right data and insights, and also an intent to accelerate more effective marketing – because companies are now seeing less revenue come in.

