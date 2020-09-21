3 min read

To keep up with the firehose of news, we’ve decided to deliver some extra channel news to you on the side. Some of it is an extension of our own reporting on the channel that didn’t make its way into a story, while others might be content we’ve bookmarked and thought of sharing with you. We’re doing a similar thing at IT World Canada –check it out here. Missed last week’s CDN Morning Briefing? Read it here.

What you need to know right now

It’s what you need to know right now in the world of IT and tech – ’nuff said. (Often taken with a side of Hashtag Trending and Cyber Security Today)

The TikTok saga gets an update, Facebook gets slammed in the New York Times, and iPhone owners are suddenly obsessed with sharing their flashy new home screens.

=====

Cause of controversial ransomware hack found, lessons from a hack and attackers give away malware code

In case you missed it

The recent channel news that we maybe didn’t get to yet, or it’s the news we’ve reported on and feel is worth resurfacing. Sometimes we’ll also feature awesome stories from other publications.

Joyce Mullen joins Insight

Insight Enterprises is getting a new president for its North American business Oct. 26. The technology integrator recently announced that Dell’s former global channel chief Joyce Mullen is taking up the post.

On accepting the role, Mullen said, “I couldn’t be more excited by the opportunity to join this exceptional company. I’ve had a first-hand view of Insights’ rapid transformation over the past few years, completing strategic acquisitions, broadening its solutions portfolio and scaling to serve more clients. However, the deciding factors for me in joining Insight were its strong solutions portfolio and its inclusive culture and values orientation.”

Insight president and chief executive officer Ken Lamneck described Mullen as an “exceptional leader.”

“In addition to her engaging leadership style, far-reaching expertise in technology services and solutions, and sales acumen, Joyce has established strong relationships within our organization which will facilitate a quick assimilation into our business.”

=====

On-demand resources

A recent D&H THREADcast event dedicated to exploring the “next normal” and what it means for VARs, MSPs, and the evolving IT and managed services industry, can be viewed by registered partners here.

=====

ServiceNow unveils Paris

ServiceNow recently announced the latest release of its workflow automation platform. ServiceNow says the update means new solutions for telcos and financial services organizations.

The release is called “Paris,” and is the first major release for the company since former chief executive officer Bill McDermott became ServiceNow’s president and CEO last November.

ServiceNow says the new release comes with six new enhancements:

Business Continuity Management . Automated business impact analysis, business continuity plan development, and crisis management leveraging context within the ServiceNow platform to enable operational resilience.

. Automated business impact analysis, business continuity plan development, and crisis management leveraging context within the ServiceNow platform to enable operational resilience. Hardware Asset Management. Hardware Asset Management automates the IT asset lifecycle by tracking the financial, contractual, and inventory details of hardware and devices to make smarter decisions from purchase to disposal – giving companies the ability to endure or have the ability to pivot if the time comes.

Hardware Asset Management automates the IT asset lifecycle by tracking the financial, contractual, and inventory details of hardware and devices to make smarter decisions from purchase to disposal – giving companies the ability to endure or have the ability to pivot if the time comes. Financial Services Operations. FSO helps retail banks connect teams and systems in the front, middle, and back-office to more quickly serve customers. It digitizes core workflows, such as payments and credit card applications.

FSO helps retail banks connect teams and systems in the front, middle, and back-office to more quickly serve customers. It digitizes core workflows, such as payments and credit card applications. Legal Service Delivery. This new product provides legal operations the visibility they need to make decisions quickly and enhance productivity by eliminating manual emails and phone calls.

This new product provides legal operations the visibility they need to make decisions quickly and enhance productivity by eliminating manual emails and phone calls. Telecommunications Services Management. TSM connects and elevates services and operations on one native cloud platform.

TSM connects and elevates services and operations on one native cloud platform. Telecommunications Network Performance Management. TNPM brings events captured by existing infrastructure monitoring tools into ServiceNow for consolidation, analysis, and resolution. This new product applies machine learning and analytics to significantly reduce the time and effort previously needed to manually correlate events.

[Full news release]

====

Canadian government and Shaw pull new fibre optic line in rural B.C. [IT WORLD CANADA]

A joint program between Shaw Communications and the Canadian government will pull 40 km of fibre optic cable between Whistler and Mount Currie to bring high-speed internet access to rural parts of British Columbia, announced Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) in a press release today.

Reddit recap

The MSP subreddit community is growing rapidly. It’s also a chatty bunch. With more than 80,000 members as of today, it’s worth taking a look at what they have to say every once in a while. Here are the recent top posts. Click on the posts to view additional responses.

=====

=====