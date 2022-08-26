Channel Bytes August 26, 2022 – Blackline Safety, UK partner score $2m deal; Field Effect, iSpire partner to protect SMBs; New managing director for Sage Canada; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Field Effect, iSpire say partnership will shield SMBs from cyber attacks

Ottawa-based Field Effect has announced a new partnership with managed security service provider iSpire.

The deal gives iSpire clients access to Field Effect’s managed detection and response (MDR) offering, Covalence, an end-to-end managed security service that is designed to reduce risk and blocks attacks.

“Smaller businesses want and need the same protection that large enterprises have, but most security solutions today are not suitable because they’re too expensive, unmanageable, or both,” said Shri Kalyanasundaram, Field Effect’s chief growth officer.

Covalence detects and responds to cyber threats across endpoints, cloud services, and networks.

Sage names Mark Hickman as new managing director of Sage Canada

Sage, a payroll and accounting solutions provider, appointed Mark Hickman as the managing director of Sage Canada, effective Aug. 2, 2022.

Hickman will lead Sage’s efforts in growing its business over the next few years.

“I could not be more excited to join a world-class SaaS organization such as Sage,” said Hickman in a press release. “What sets Sage apart is its commitment to providing innovative, industry-leading products and support for customers, while championing important causes through Sage Foundation. I believe Canadian small and medium businesses are poised for growth and Sage is ready to help them succeed.”

Before joining Sage, Hickman garnered extensive knowledge of the channel, SMB, and partner landscapes through more than 20 years of executive-level management experience at Apollo, Calligo, WinMagic and more.

Sage primarily provides payroll, HR, and accounting software for small to medium-sized businesses. It recently launched Sage People Payroll in the U.S. and U.K. as it continues to expand its product offerings.

Vancouver-based Matidor, Arup sign partnership agreement

GIS project management startup Matidor and global sustainable development consulting firm Arup have announced that they are co-creating products designed to optimize energy system planning and analysis that will help organizations meet climate action commitments and targets.

According to a release, the partnership combines Vancouver-based Matidor’s map-based project management capabilities with Arup’s digital and sustainability expertise and experience in energy efficiency modelling and planning.

“The need for digital innovations in the civil engineering industry, especially around smart city planning, is becoming ever more apparent,” said Vincent Lam, co-founder and CEO of Matidor.

“Municipalities and property developers constantly seek smarter ways to plan and collaborate on clean community development projects. Yet, outdated modelling mechanisms have been hindering the advancement in this area.”

Partnering with Arup, he added, will allow the firm to leverage its GIS project management platform and “Arup’s subject matter expertise to enable a real-time energy modelling system. The result will save thousands of hours for civil engineering organizations when planning and developing environmentally friendly communities.”

Haydock to join Fobi AI as its new CTO

Fobi AI Inc., a Vancouver-based company that provides real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence (AI) to drive customer activation and engagement, has announced the appointment of Jon Haydock as its new chief technology officer (CTO).

Most recently Haydock was the director of engineering at Open Ocean Robotics, where he looked after the electronics and software engineering teams. According to a release, he “has worked extensively with clients to deliver advanced digital and data solutions and has an exemplary track record of leading business transformation initiatives across various industries.”

Fobi CEO Rob Anson said the new CTO’s experience with “building and managing near and offshore tech teams is something that is necessary and of great importance as we approach the next level of both scale and growth for our various products, platforms and services.”

Blackline Safety announces $2 million connected safety program with UK water giant Severn Trent Water

Calgary-based connected safety technology vendor Blackline Safety Corp. has announced a C$2 million deal with Coventry, England-based Severn Trent Water, the UK’s second largest water company, for connected personal gas detection devices to protect its employees and support its digital transformation.

The three-year investment, secured via distribution partner Breathe Safety, includes an option to extend for an additional five years of service, which would bring the total value to more than C$4.2 million. Breathe Safety is leading the implementation and device rollout with Severn Trent.

Alliance of Channel Women opens registration for ACWConnect Live! event in Orlando

The Alliance of Channel Women, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of female channel leaders in technology, has opened registration for its networking event, ACWConnect Live!, to be held on the evening of Sept.14. It will focus on “The Leader in You” event, with sessions on redefining your future, investing in yourself, and zeroing in on the meaning of leadership and how you can be a leader, no matter your title or age.

The event is open to all genders attending the Channel Futures MSP Summit and Channel Partners Leadership Summit. Admission is free to all ACW members, and advance tickets are US$30 for non-members. Click here to register.