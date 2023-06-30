Channel Bytes June 30, 2023 – Cologix expands QIX partnership; Silver Lake acquires Software AG; Two weeks left to nominate for CDN Women in the IT Channel awards; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Nominate now for the CDN Women in the IT Channel awards

Nominations close on Jul. 14 for the Women in the IT Channel awards, to be presented at the Women in the IT Channel recognition luncheon at the Aga Khan Museum on Aug. 24. Celebrate the accomplishments of the women in your organizations by nominating them for one of two awards.

The Rising Star award will be presented to an outstanding young woman working in the solution provider community for less than six years who is making a significant difference to an individual company, or the industry as a whole. The Mentor of the Year award will go to an outstanding role model who exemplifies the ideal image of a mentor. The award will be given to an individual who has established a record of consistent outreach to individuals in the channel over a number of years.

Software AG to go private after Silver Lake wins bidding war

Reuters reports that U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake has secured 63 per cent of shares in German business software developer Software AG with an offer of 32 euros per share (about C$46.22 on Jun. 30), and plans to take the company private.

Software AG offers a suite of products across integration and API management, IoT and analytics, and business transformation. Its 2022 annual revenue was 958.2 million euros (about C$1.4 billion) with net income of 19.2 million euros (about C$27.74 million).

Campus NaaS revenues to reach US$609M by 2027: Dell'Oro

Analyst firm Dell’Oro Group projects that campus network-as-a-service (NaaS) revenues will grow quickly over the next five years to US$609 million, eclipsing the growth rate of the public cloud-managed LAN market, with the North American region remaining the largest revenue opportunity both for campus NaaS and public cloud-managed LAN.

The five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of campus NaaS, it says, is enhanced by its recurring revenue profile.

“Campus NaaS is an emerging market and vendors are approaching it from different angles,” said Siân Morgan, wireless LAN research director at Dell’Oro Group. “All of the campus NaaS variants are inspired by the cloud-consumption model, but that’s where their similarities end. Each version is targeted at different segments and has different growth potential. Some offers will help vendors gain market share, while others could expand the overall size of the market.

“LAN equipment manufacturers are expected to generate a record level of revenues this year, but we are predicting a contraction in 2024. We expect to see campus NaaS gain traction as the LAN market slows down. The recurring price structure and maintenance-free technology are two elements that will resonate with certain segments of enterprises.”

Cologix expands partnership with Montreal Internet Exchange

Network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data centre company Cologix has announced an expansion with the Montréal Internet Exchange (QIX) to establish an additional Point of Presence (PoP) in the Cologix MTL7 digital edge data centre. QIX has maintained a presence in Cologix facilities for over a decade, serving as a hub for internet peering at Cologix’s MTL1 and MTL3 digital edge data centres.

The company said in a release that this new expansion provides further value to both Cologix and QIX customers by expanding the sites in which QIX is available.

The MTL7 digital edge data centre is 26,000 sq. ft., located in downtown Montreal and connected to the MTL3 carrier hotel facility and 10 additional Cologix Montreal data centres across the city via Metro Connect. All of Cologix’s Montreal data centres are ISO 27001 certified by Schellman and HIPAA, SOC1, SOC2 and PCI compliant.

Cloud4C appoints Monteleone as head of its N.A. business

Cloud4C, a Vancouver-based cloud managed services provider, has announced the appointment of Rocco Monteleone, a seasoned data centre, IT services, and cybersecurity business veteran, to lead its North American business.

Deb Deep Sengupta, president and chief revenue officer (CRO) of the company, said Montelone’s “experience in translating critical cloud initiatives into high business value outcomes with fool-proof experience delivery and consulting is very valuable. We believe he’s ideal to lead Cloud4C’s next phase of growth in this important and hyper-competitive region.”

He joins the firm after leadership stints with organizations ranging from Wipro and Bell Canada to Cogeco.

Mako Networks partners with MSP Allied Technology Consulting Group

Mako Networks has signed Puerto Rico-based managed service provider (MSP) Allied Technology Consulting Group as an Apex Partner to deliver its secure networking solution to distributed businesses – retail chains, gas stations, quick serve restaurants, etc. – in Central America and Latin America.

The Mako System is a PCI-certified, cloud-managed and carrier-independent secure networking platform that allows distributed enterprises to create secure, high-performance business networks. It consists of the Mako CMS management software, and Mako devices including security gateways, VPN concentrators, access points and managed switches.

The company launched its Mako Networks Apex Partner Program for Managed Services Providers (MSPs), Value-Added Resellers (VARs) and Agents at the beginning of May.

Alliance of Channel Women opens nominations for the 2023 LEAD Awards

The Alliance of Channel Women, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of female channel leaders in technology, is accepting nominations for the 2023 LEAD Awards honouring exceptional female channel leaders. It celebrates courageous, creative, collaborative, connected and confident women in advancing channel careers. It also seeks to inspire other channel women to follow their lead.

Channel women may be nominated or may apply themselves via the online application through Aug. 4, 2023. Awards will be presented on Oct. 30 during the Channel Futures Leadership Summit.

Time to sign up for the 39th edition of the CCCGC

The Canadian Computer Charity Golf Classic (CCCGC) taking place Sept. 7 is a premier golf tournament that brings the computer industry together to help raise funds for two worthy causes: Easter Seals Ontario and Princess Margaret Hospital.

Celebrating its 39th anniversary this year, the event is a perennial sellout, hosting an estimated 300 golfers who represent more than 100 corporations from the Canadian and the U.S. technology sectors.

It is taking place at Lionhead Golf and Conference Centre, and sponsorships and foursomes are still available. Move quickly to get your place before they sell out. Further information is available at computergolf.ca.