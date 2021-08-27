3 min read

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Pax8 and Addigy partner to deliver Apple device management capabilities to MSPs

Cloud marketplace for the channel Pax8 now offers Addigy‘s multi-tenant remote monitoring and management tool for Apple devices to MSPs around the world.

“The strategic partnership with Pax8 allows us to extend our reach and offer our advanced solutions to their global partner ecosystem,” said Jason Dettbarn, founder and chief executive officer at Addigy. “Through our technology, MSPs can secure and manage their Apple clients and capitalize on this significant opportunity. We look forward to helping Pax8 partners penetrate this new market and drive our combined success.”

AppNeta achieves AWS Outposts Ready Designation

Network performance monitoring vendor AppNeta is now an AWS Outposts Ready Partner, certifying that it is an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product fully tested on AWS Outposts.

“Customers are looking for ways to easily manage, monitor, and control the network architecture connecting their enterprise cloud infrastructure with their employees and customers.” said Joshua Burgin, general manager, AWS Outposts, Amazon Web Services. “With AppNeta Performance Manager available for customers to deploy with AWS Outposts, customers can easily define, deploy, and monitor a network architecture that spans their AWS Outposts, the AWS region, and their broader enterprise network architecture to deliver a truly consistent hybrid experience.”

Checkmarx launches new global partner program

Application security testing vendor Checkmarx has revamped and simplified its partner program with the launch this week of Checkmarx Global Partner Program. The company says that the new program places an increased emphasis on growth opportunities, continuous enablement, and rewards and incentives, and reflects partner requests for change.

The program offers virtual training and enablement sessions, certification programs, and an enhanced partner portal that provides easy access to deal registrations, lead-sharing, and more, Checkmarx says. Taking a tiered approach with escalating benefits including sales rebates, preferred discounts, tailored marketing campaigns, and access to an advisory board, it provides opportunities for growth by rewarding higher levels of partnership and involvement.

Cradlepoint Cascade offers streamlined experience for partners

Cradlepoint, which offers cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, has launched a new engagement platform for its partners. Dubbed Cradlepoint Cascade, the portal provides a single place for partners to find customer insights, including licensing information for each customer; resources for sales support and management including collateral, technical details, price lists, key contacts, and deal registration; and training resources and certifications. Partners who meet eligibility requirements can achieve the 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization through Cascade.

Kaspersky License Management Portal 2.0 adds features for partners

Security vendor Kaspersky’s License Management Portal, which allows managed service providers (MSPs) to order and manage Kaspersky licenses, now offers increased functionality and has also simplified the experience for distributors.

Partners that use regular (annual, non-subscription) licenses can now use LMP for deal registration, renewals and placing new orders, with the help of a configurator and one-button ordering. The approval process is fully automated and handled by the portal. Distributors, too, need just one click to confirm order placement via the LMP after checking the partner’s financial terms.

Microsoft announces retirement for Java 7

With Java 7’s community support ending on July 29, 2022, Microsoft has announced that, although existing applications using Java 7 hosted on Azure App Service will continue to run, they will no longer receive updates or security patches after that date. The company advises customers to upgrade their Web Apps to either Java 8 or Java 11, depending on their workload requirements.