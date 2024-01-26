Channel Bytes January 26, 2024 – Microsoft hires execs to run nuclear program; Aptum tech partnership with Avant; HiddenLayer launches partner program; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Microsoft hires two directors for its nuclear development initiative

After reports last September that it was looking for someone to implement a global small molecular reactor and microreactor strategy to power data centres, Microsoft has hired Erin Henderson as its director of nuclear development acceleration, and Archana “Archie” Manoharan as its director of nuclear technologies.

Before joining Microsoft, Henderson spent more than a decade at the Tennessee Valley Authority in various roles, including as performance improvement manager at its Watts Bar Nuclear Plant.

Manoharan has spent more than 15 years in the energy industry, and was former director of nuclear strategy and programs at Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation (USNC), a company developing Micro Modular Reactor (MMR) technologies, where she oversaw long range nuclear strategy as well as key stakeholder partnerships for the company’s MMR deployments.

Docker launches Build Cloud

Docker has announced a new product, Build Cloud, that it says “directly addresses the pain point of how much time engineering teams spend waiting on builds to complete by accelerating Docker image builds up to 39 times by offloading workloads to the cloud, regardless of whether developers build locally or through continuous integration (CI).”

In a release, the company said, “instead of forcing developers to adapt to a ‘cloud-only’ or ‘local-only’ environment, Docker embraces a hybrid approach. This allows developers to enjoy the familiarity and comfort of local development tools for tasks like code editing and debugging while seamlessly scaling to cloud resources when needed for resource-intensive workloads, collaboration, or deployments.

“Docker Build Cloud requires zero change in the developer’s existing workflow on the local laptop, in their tooling, and in their Dockerfiles – benefits that developers receive with zero switching costs.”

Existing subscribers receive Docker Build Cloud minutes based on their subscription tier – Docker Personal, Pro, Team and Business. Subscribers can purchase Docker Build Cloud plans, which add 200 minutes per seat per month, starting at US$5 a seat per month, and additional minutes beyond those start at US$0.05/minute.

Zilliant adds two execs to its leadership team

Price and revenue optimization and management platform vendor Zilliant has announced that it has added two senior executives to its leadership team: Chief technology officer Adi Kavaler and senior vice president of partnerships and alliances Claude Sammoury.

Kavaler will lead the engineering, technology, and IT teams on product development. He has previously held senior global roles at SAP, HPE, and CentralSquare.

As SVP of partnerships and alliances, Sammoury will scale the company’s partnerships and alliances strategy, “leading and growing the existing team while taking commercial partnerships to a new level,” according to a release.

“As we expand our partnerships, we’ll empower our customers with more flexibility and options to achieve pricing excellence,” said Sammoury. “Pricing is a complex challenge, with high impact and high reward for organizations. We are focused on equipping businesses with the technology and expertise to master strategic pricing, drive smarter decisions and accelerate revenue growth.”

Aptum forms technology partnership with Avant

Aptum, a global cloud solutions provider specializing in technology consulting and managed services, has announced a strategic partnership agreement with Avant, a platform for IT decision-making and a distributor of next-generation technologies.

The collaboration makes Aptum’s offerings available to Avant clients, and enables the companies to align their sales and support organizations in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., a release stated.

Avant will offer Aptum’s Advisory & Consulting Services; Private Cloud Managed Services , and Public Cloud Managed Services; plus Application Modernization & DevOps.

Michael Stephens, vice president of partnerships and strategic alliances at Aptum, said the agreement “provides a unique opportunity for Aptum to continue building our channel and technology alliance ecosystem.”

HiddenLayer launches channel partner program for secure AI, MLOps lifecycle offerings

HiddenLayer, a security provider for artificial intelligence (AI) models and assets, this week launched a new partner program that it said provides enterprises with complete AI protection, including rapid threat detection and security across the entire machine learning operations (MLOps) lifecycle.

“Our Channel Partner Program is designed to drive innovation by allowing partners to introduce security for AI to their customers, helping to educate more businesses about a new threat landscape,” said Rebecca Cahak, the firm’s head of channel.

There will be three tiers to the program – Covert, Concealed, and Clandestine – so customers can work together with HiddenLayer to achieve the best-shared outcome, a release stated. Each tier includes pricing discounts, free online training for sales, and technical enablement and security for AI marketing partnerships. Concealed also includes free on-site training and performance incentive programs for extra financial success.

Clandestine includes everything previously mentioned, with the addition of account mapping, executive security research briefings, and more, the release said.

