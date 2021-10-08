3 min read

Centrilogic acquires Oracle Cloud solutions provider and managed services partner, 3RP

Mississauga-based cloud and software solutions provider Centrilogic has announced it has acquired Scottsdale, Arizona-based 3RP, a provider of managed services for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Oracle Applications, and Databases. Scott Salomon, 3RP’s chief executive officer, will assume the role of Centrilogic’s group vice president, Oracle practice, where he will focus on growing the company’s Oracle business and capabilities. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“There are only 23 companies that have received Oracle’s CSP certification, and 3RP is one of them, demonstrating the company’s strength in providing strategic managed services and consulting across critical enterprise systems, applications, and architectures,” said Robert Offley, president and CEO of Centrilogic. “We are excited to welcome the 3RP team into the Centrilogic fold, and we look forward to accelerating our ability to satisfy the growing demand from new and existing customers that require assistance migrating, managing, and optimizing workloads on Oracle’s Cloud.”

USB-IF Announces new Certified USB Type-C cable power rating logos

The USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) has announced new certified USB Type-C cable logos that display the cable’s power capacity, indicating support for 60W or 240W as defined by the USB Power Delivery 3.1 Specification. It has also updated the Certified USB4 logos to match.

Kyrio launches Adaptive Route Control

Kyrio has announced the launch of Adaptive Route Control (ARC), a software solution that allows network service providers to smoothly transition customer traffic between different networks, delivering seamless connectivity that enables network users to remain reliably connected to the best available network from wherever they are.

ARC adds network and application awareness to traditional mobile traffic routing without requiring any changes to the mobile device or the network infrastructure. By empowering network service providers to make multiple wireless and fixed network technologies work together, ARC delivers improved customer experiences and cost savings for customers and operators.

ExtraHop Introduces new proactive threat hunting and network assurance services

Cloud-native network detection and response provider ExtraHop has announced expanded Reveal(x) Advisor services that provide threat detection and hunting capabilities alongside network assurance analysis. Reveal(x) Advisor provides dedicated ExtraHop threat analysts and security advisors to deliver precise analysis of priority detections, hunt the network for indicators of current or future compromise, and continually probe for vulnerabilities, such as outdated protocol use or shadow IT.

Self service kiosks grow in popularity across Canada with no signs of slowing down

New proprietary research from SCI Group Inc. and Signifi Solutions Inc. reveals that investment in self-service technologies is exploding as Canadian businesses seek safe distancing, touchless transactions and a simple, intuitive user experience for employees and customers during the pandemic. Half of the respondents say their organization increased investment in kiosk technology prior to the pandemic, with three-in-ten saying their investment level has increased by more than 15 per cent since 2019.

Three significant insights emerged:

the pandemic propelled short-term kiosk investment.

a focus on digital transformation will continue to drive long-term investment.

user satisfaction is the primary motivator for investing in kiosks, which include self-checkout terminals, interactive maps, vending machines and employee check-in devices.

While the pandemic played a key role in increased interest and investment in the self-service space, the growth shows no sign of slowing down. Nearly half of Canadian businesses are already deploying self-service technologies, and another third plan to deploy kiosks or some form of self-service technology in the next 12 months.