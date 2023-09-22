Channel Bytes September 22, 2023 – Cisco to acquire Splunk; MapleSEC registration open; Aptum releases part 2 of cloud impact study; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Cisco to acquire Splunk in deal worth US$28 billion

Cisco Systems Inc. announced on Thursday that it will acquire security and observability vendor Splunk in a deal valued at about US$28 billion. The acquisition, approved by both companies’ boards, is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of calendar year 2024, subject to regulatory approval and that of Splunk’s shareholders.

“Cisco and Splunk’s complementary capabilities will provide observability across hybrid and multi-cloud environments enabling the company’s customers to deliver smooth application experiences that power their digital businesses,” Cisco said in a release.

Mauricio Sanchez, Dell’Oro Group senior director, enterprise security and networking research, said of the sale that “we see this as a positive development for Cisco, particularly for its security business, where a significant amount of Splunk’s value proposition lies. However, as with many things in life, it’s a glass half full, half empty.”

Dell’Oro’s SWOT analysis of the deal is as follows:

Strengths Splunk fills a large technology gap in Cisco’s security portfolio, particularly in IT security management (such as SIEM, SOAR). Splunk is a well-established company with many customers. Besides being a technology play, this is also a financial play that immediately benefits Cisco’s top and bottom line.

Weaknesses Splunk is primarily a SIEM, which is a mature technology (nearing legacy status). A recent RSA survey, noted that many security practitioners feel overwhelmed by SIEMs due to the number of security events generated. Splunk started as an on-premises vendor that transitioned its solutions to the cloud. Some feel the transition has been underwhelming.

Opportunities Comprehensive networking and security platform: Other security vendors, such as Palo Alto Networks, have seen their fortunes rise as they become end-to-end security vendors that provide their value as a platform. With its strong networking chops, Cisco could combine with Splunk’s security chops to develop a differentiated platform that combines security and networking. Extend with AI: We are in the early stages of how AI could be used to improve the value of solutions. Cisco has the deep pockets to extend the Cisco/Splunk solution with AI.

Threats Product overlap: There are product overlaps to be reconciled, which opens up opportunities for the competition to come in. For example, from its security roots, Splunk started to move into application and infrastructure monitoring. Cisco has existing solutions with Thousand Eyes and App Dynamics. Which ones will move forward? Which one will EOL? Speed of execution/integration: Cisco and Splunk are large companies and rarely do large companies move fast. This opens up opportunities for smaller, more nimble companies to move in and take away customers.



Hornet Security releases 'Microsoft 365: The Essential Companion Guide'

Cybersecurity firm Hornet Security has released a guide for IT administrators who manage a Microsoft 365 environment, as well as for decision-makers looking to gain an overview of what to expect when migrating to the cloud, and ways they can adopt services in Microsoft 365.

Microsoft 365: The Essential Companion Guide, the company said, is a resource that provides an in-depth analysis of Microsoft 365 to help users maximize their efforts when using the platform.

Its three sections encompass Microsoft 365 basics, managing, maintaining and supporting Microsoft 365, and security, backup and compliance.

Microsoft to retire Exchange Web Services in Exchange Online

After announcing in 2018 that it no longer planned feature updates for Exchange Web Services (EWS) in Exchange Online, Microsoft said this week that starting on Oct. 1, 2026, it will block EWS requests from non-Microsoft apps to Exchange Online. It recommends that developers move to Microsoft Graph to access Exchange Online data.

However, it stressed, “the announcement and the retirement of EWS apply only to Microsoft 365 and Exchange Online (all environments); there are no changes to EWS in Exchange Server. Further, the changes in Exchange Online do not affect Outlook for Windows or Mac, Teams, or any other Microsoft product.”

WatchGuard Technologies acquires CyGlass

WatchGuard Technologies has announced the acquisition of CyGlass Technology Services, a provider of cloud and network-centric threat detection and response offerings that help organizations see risks, stop threats, and prove compliance.

CyGlass’s cloud native platform utilizes advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities to deliver enterprise-class cyber defense across hybrid networks, to mid-sized and small organizations at an affordable cost and without hardware, a release stated.

“The CyGlass technology will add to the WatchGuard Unified Security Platform architecture, delivering AI-based detection of network anomalies with a future Network Detection and Response (NDR) service, and will accelerate Open eXtended detection and response (XDR) capabilities within WatchGuard ThreatSync,” the release said.

Lack of cloud management continues to be a problem: Aptum

Aptum, a provider of managed services and advisory and consulting services, this week released part two of its annual Cloud Impact Study 2023 – Maximizing Value: Controlling Costs and Optimizing Cloud Spend.

According to the study, 71 per cent of IT professionals surveyed stated that cloud-related costs make up 30 per cent or more of their total IT spend.

The study involved 400 senior IT professionals from organizations with 250+ employees across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. It explores the trends in cloud cost management and how these trends have evolved over time.

“Many organizations believe they are excelling in the cloud, but in reality, like flying in a cloud, they have to rely on instrumentation, which is usually inadequate to begin with, and piloting experience, which takes time to develop,” said Aptum president and chief executive officer (CEO) Ian Rae.

“It isn’t the cloud that is costly, but the lack of observability and governance which hinder management and lead to cost overruns. This shortfall significantly hampers the ability to unlock the cloud’s potential for enhancing operational efficiency while controlling costs.”

The report can be downloaded here: https://aptum.com/cloud-hub/2023-cis-part-2/.

Partnership creates new investment opps for Calgary's tech sector

National Bank of Canada and Platform Calgary have announced a new strategic partnership which they said will focus on improving the connections between investors and Calgary technology startups.

As part of the agreement, National Bank is committing $380,000 over four years to establish the National Bank Investor Hub, located at the Platform Innovation Centre, and will also become a core partner of the Platform Pillar Team.

The latter is made up of a group of professional service providers who act as mentors for entrepreneurs growing their businesses.

According to a release, the investor hub will drive faster connections between investors, founders, ideas, and capital, “decreasing the time required for the startup to build interpersonal connections with investors before the need for capital is urgent.”

