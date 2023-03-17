SUBSCRIBE
Dell augments portfolio with new security products and services

Lynn Greiner

Wednesday, Dell Technologies announced four new products and services to expand its security portfolio.

First up is Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Pro Plus, a managed security operations solution that combines products and services to protect IT environments and help them recover should an attack occur.

It includes vulnerability management, penetration testing, attack simulation management, and managed security awareness training, as well as managed detection and response. And should something bad happen, the company offers Incident Recovery Care that deploys experts to help the customer recover.

Dell Managed Detection and Response Pro Plus is now globally available directly and through channel partners, and Incident Recovery Care is now available in North America.

Secondly, Dell announced that it is adding CrowdStrike Falcon to its SafeGuard and Response portfolio, which provides an extended suite of defenses that accelerate threat investigation and response to protect critical areas of enterprise risk: endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Dell SafeGuard and Response with CrowdStrike is now globally available.

The third enhancement ensures that what you order is what you get, and is part of Dell’s supply chain security initiatives. The cloud-based version of Secured Component Verification (SCV) will allow enterprises to verify that the commercial PCs they receive are what they ordered and haven’t been tampered with. When the machine is built, Dell generates a digital certificate documenting key components and stores it in a secure cloud environment. Through cloud SCV, customers can then verify that the system that arrives contains those components.

Dell Secured Component Verification on Cloud will be available globally for Dell commercial PCs in May.

Finally, the company announced Product Success Accelerator (PSX) for Cyber Recovery, a new service to help customers plan and implement a secure Cyber Recovery vault. It offers three levels of assistance, beginning with preparation and training, and moving up to operational assistance in monitoring, investigating, taking corrective action and providing support should there be a cyber attack.

PSX for Cyber Recovery is available in North America now, directly from Dell or through channel partners.

Lynn Greiner
