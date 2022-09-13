SUBSCRIBE
73
0
Channel StrategyCloudCompaniesDigital TransformationManaged Services & OutsourcingSoftware

Dell Technologies announces partner-focused enhancements to its APEX portfolio

Ashee Pamma

Dell has updated its APEX Portfolio to afford new opportunities to its partners and extend its cloud services to a broader range of customers. 

Updates to APEX portfolio include the following:

APEX Data Storage Services

Dell Technologies now provides an option to subscribe to APEX Data Storage Services with or without Dell Managed services, giving partners the flexibility to incorporate their own capabilities and services while choosing who manages their day-to-day operations and offering their customers the option to manage their own as-a-Service experience.

APEX Cloud Services with VMware Cloud

Dell Technologies expanded the ability for partners to develop cloud native apps on the VMware stack and help their customers modernize their applications. This enhancement seeks to support partners who want to focus on high-value cloud development and let Dell manage operational oversight. Service providers selling services in a recurring model can benefit from the continued opportunity to consume IT as-a-Service.

APEX Private and Hybrid Cloud

Partners can now deliver their own managed services and incorporate APEX into broader data center management contracts. In addition, partners can implement the new instance-based approach, allowing customers to only pay for resources they need and benefit from a smaller 32-instance configuration threshold, expanding growth opportunities.

APEX Learning Center

Dell Technologies added new training and resources to its APEX Learning Centre to provide partners with new skills, capabilities and knowledge about APEX’s enhancements and as-a-Service selling strategies

“The latest APEX portfolio capabilities accelerate profitability and growth opportunities for our partners, empowering them to meet customers’ increasing requests for consumption-based services now and into the future,” said Cheryl Cook, global partner marketing at Dell Technologies.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Ashee Pamma
Ashee Pamma
Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at apamma@itwc.ca
Previous articleVolaris acquires Hitachi ID Systems
Next articleOpensignal assesses ‘no signal’ problem and smartphone satellite connectivity opportunity

Related Tech News

More from Ashee Pamma

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

IWK Health, Cisco Canada, OnX Canada partner to connect NICU families with web-delivered application

Companies
IWK Health, in partnership with Cisco Canada and OnX...

Gartner reveals four key customer service technology trends

Companies
Based on a survey of customer service and support...

Corel rebrands to Alludo

Companies
After more than 35 years, Corel Corporation has rebranded...

Popular this week

Blameless announces integrations with ServiceNow and Microsoft Teams

Companies Ashee Pamma -
Site reliability engineering platform, Blameless has announced new integrations...

Hashtag Trending Sept. 14 – Instagram Reels lacks engagement; Google faces U.K. and EU lawsuits; iOS 16 launches

Podcasts James Roy -
Instagram’s Reels feature lacks user engagement, Google faces a...

Hashtag Trending Sept. 13 – SpaceX upset at Starlink subsidy rejection; autonomous vehicles and human supervision; credit card companies to add a new code...

Podcasts James Roy -
SpaceX is upset at the FCC for rejecting an...

ITWC network