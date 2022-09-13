Dell Technologies announces partner-focused enhancements to its APEX portfolio

Dell has updated its APEX Portfolio to afford new opportunities to its partners and extend its cloud services to a broader range of customers.

Updates to APEX portfolio include the following:

APEX Data Storage Services

Dell Technologies now provides an option to subscribe to APEX Data Storage Services with or without Dell Managed services, giving partners the flexibility to incorporate their own capabilities and services while choosing who manages their day-to-day operations and offering their customers the option to manage their own as-a-Service experience.

APEX Cloud Services with VMware Cloud

Dell Technologies expanded the ability for partners to develop cloud native apps on the VMware stack and help their customers modernize their applications. This enhancement seeks to support partners who want to focus on high-value cloud development and let Dell manage operational oversight. Service providers selling services in a recurring model can benefit from the continued opportunity to consume IT as-a-Service.

APEX Private and Hybrid Cloud

Partners can now deliver their own managed services and incorporate APEX into broader data center management contracts. In addition, partners can implement the new instance-based approach, allowing customers to only pay for resources they need and benefit from a smaller 32-instance configuration threshold, expanding growth opportunities.

APEX Learning Center

Dell Technologies added new training and resources to its APEX Learning Centre to provide partners with new skills, capabilities and knowledge about APEX’s enhancements and as-a-Service selling strategies

“The latest APEX portfolio capabilities accelerate profitability and growth opportunities for our partners, empowering them to meet customers’ increasing requests for consumption-based services now and into the future,” said Cheryl Cook, global partner marketing at Dell Technologies.