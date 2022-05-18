< 1 min read

Online retail platform eBay has partnered with FedEx to allow Canadian sellers to print and manage FedEx shipping labels through its in-platform eBay Labels service, and ship at preferential rates to both domestic and international destinations.

Through the service, merchants can generate FedEx shipping labels directly within the platform, skipping the need to create accounts with the couriers. Prior to this partnership, eBay Labels only supported Canada Post.

“Providing an exceptional selling experience to the hundreds of thousands of Canadians that leverage our global marketplace remains a top priority for eBay,” says Robert Bigler, general manager of eBay Canada, in the press release.

eBay Labels can also automatically fill in certain information for the package, such as the shipper and recipient’s information and the item weight. The tracking number is automatically added to the eBay order once the label has been generated. The service can also combine multiple items sold to the same buyer under the same label and update the shipping weight accordingly. Finally, before checking out, eBay Labels will automatically validate the shipping address.

FedEx originally projected that the U.S. domestic market would reach 100 million packages per day by 2026, but with the surging e-commerce traffic fuelled by the pandemic, the company has moved that volume prediction to 2022.