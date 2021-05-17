2 min read

Twitter unveils its subscription service, remote worker engagement comes into question, and Ireland Health Services is hit with a ransomware attack.

It’s all the tech news that’s got people buzzing right now. Welcome to Hashtag Trending! It’s Monday, May 17 and I’m your host Alex Coop.

Twitter is introducing a tiered service called Twitter Blue. While it’s unclear when Twitter’s subscription service will roll out, the social media giant says it has tested multiple new features. These tested features include the ability to undo tweets, and a fee for using the Tweetdeck dashboard app and Super Follows.

WeWork’s CEO Sandeep Mathrani describes the engaged worker as the one that wants to return to the office. “Those who are least engaged are very comfortable working from home,” he told the Wall Street Journal in an interview. Keep in mind WeWork’s business model is anchored to people working in offices, and LinkedIn professionals and others on social media were quick to point that out. Many others fired back, noting productivity in many cases has gone up, and the issues around remote and Zoom fatigue comes from over-scheduling.

And lastly, Bleeping Computer is reporting a ransomware attack lodged against the Ireland Health Services. The publication says the health centre is refusing to pay a $20 million ransom demand to the Conti ransomware gang after the hackers encrypted computers and disrupted health care services in the country. IHS systems were shut down Friday in response to the attack. The IT outage has led to widespread disruption, causing limited access to diagnostics and medical records, transcription errors due to handwritten notes, and slow response times to healthcare visits.

