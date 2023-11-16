SUBSCRIBE
37
0
Channel StrategyDigital TransformationDistributionEmerging TechPodcasts

In Conversation with Eaton Industries (Canada)’s Jodi Bonham

Paul Barker

Welcome to a Q&A Discussion with IT Channel Executives. Our guest is Jodi Bonham, the IT Channel Sales Manager for Eaton Industries (Canada) Company, who is responsible for attaining overall IT Channel Canada revenue goals through the development and execution of sales and marketing activities pertaining to distribution and reseller partners across Canada.

Since joining the company 15 years ago, her duties have included the integration of all IT channel-related business plans and strategies involving internal and external personnel.

Bonham is also a member of the Canadian Channel Chiefs Council (C4), and has sat on its board of directors since 2014. She is a graduate of Queen’s University.

Listen to the full interview.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Paul Barker
Paul Barker
Paul Barker is the founder of PBC Communications, an independent writing firm that specializes in freelance journalism. He has extensive experience as a reporter, feature writer and editor and has been covering technology-related issues for more than 30 years.
Previous article
NRF summit takes a deep dive into legal world of AI
Next article
Microsoft’s Nadella tells Ignite audience: Industry at a ‘tipping point’

Related Tech News

Featured Tech Jobs

 

More from Paul Barker

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Five Canadian IT leaders prevail at Info-Tech’s 2023 CIO Awards

CanadianCIO
Five Canadian IT leaders, representing various industries and organization...

Hashtag Trending Nov.17-YouTube previews AI tool to clone famous singers; Samsung admits to year-long breach; AI system wrongly rejects patients’ health claims

Podcasts
YouTube cracks down on AI-generated deepfakes, then previews an...

Microsoft’s Nadella tells Ignite audience: Industry at a ‘tipping point’

Artificial Intelligence
The computer industry is entering an entirely new development...

Popular this week

NRF summit takes a deep dive into legal world of AI

Artificial Intelligence Paul Barker -
There is still much that organizations need to figure...

Hashtag Trending Nov.16- Microsoft debuts its own chip to save on costs; OpenAI pauses new signups as demand soars; Amazon warns employees not returning...

Podcasts James Roy -
Microsoft debuts its own chip to save on costs,...

Bill C-11: Canadian Heritage issues final policy direction to the CRTC

Government & Public Sector Ashee Pamma -
Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge has issued the final policy...

ITWC network