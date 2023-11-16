In Conversation with Eaton Industries (Canada)’s Jodi Bonham

Welcome to a Q&A Discussion with IT Channel Executives. Our guest is Jodi Bonham, the IT Channel Sales Manager for Eaton Industries (Canada) Company, who is responsible for attaining overall IT Channel Canada revenue goals through the development and execution of sales and marketing activities pertaining to distribution and reseller partners across Canada.

Since joining the company 15 years ago, her duties have included the integration of all IT channel-related business plans and strategies involving internal and external personnel.

Bonham is also a member of the Canadian Channel Chiefs Council (C4), and has sat on its board of directors since 2014. She is a graduate of Queen’s University.

Listen to the full interview.