Infosys opens in Calgary with plans to create 1000 local jobs by 2024

Ashee Pamma

Yesterday, global tech giant Infosys launched the Infosys Digital Center in downtown Calgary and announced that it will bring 1000 jobs to the city and double its workforce commitment across Canada to 8000 employees by 2024.

“It has been just a year since Infosys announced that it would continue to grow in our region and bring 500 skilled jobs to Calgary, and they have already delivered on that commitment,” said Alberta premier Jason Kenney. “I’m very pleased they are doubling that promise to bring a total of 1,000 jobs to this region.

The Calgary center aims to help Infosys collaborate with clients in the region to develop cross-industry solutions, while focusing on training, reskilling, and upskilling Infosys and client employees to help Canadian businesses accelerate digital transformation.

The centre’s opening will also bolster Infosys’s partnership with academic institutions in the region, including the University of Alberta, to provide fresh graduates and experienced professionals with latest training, research and career guidance.

The company was recently certified as a Great Place to Work in Canada for 2022, emphasizing the company’s localization strategy, efforts to power digitalization, and bridging the IT skills gap in Canada.



Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at apamma@itwc.ca
