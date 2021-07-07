2 min read

Ingram Micro Cloud, a global division of U.S.-based IT firm Ingram Micro, has partnered with the digital transformation consulting company SyncOrg to launch a customized Partner Transformation Program (PTP) to help resellers and service providers maximize their Amazon Web Services (AWS) practices.

An AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and AWS Distributor, Ingram Micro Cloud says it is introducing this program as part of their Illuminate PTP AWS offering focused on helping Ingram Micro’s partners build a profitable AWS cloud business through comprehensive assessment, training, and enablement engagement.

AWS partners who have gone through the PTP see greater year-on-year revenue growth than those who have not, according to AWS. On average, companies in the program see 50-70 per cent revenue growth and 140 per cent won opportunities growth year-on-year.

Some of the key benefits of the new, customized PTP include consulting workshops and 100-day plans customized for partners on building and scaling AWS business with Ingram Micro Cloud. The AWS Illuminate PTP will deliver a unique set of enablement resources and incorporate hands-on business planning workshops to help pace partners through their AWS Partner Network (APN) goals and build value through the company’s IaaS 9-Step Strategy Framework and the IaaS Solution Journey framework, which aims to help AWS Partners through their maturity in the cloud.

Scott Young, co-founder and chief executive officer of the global delivery partner and architect of PTP for AWS SyncOrg, says this partnership will open up PTP to a new audience of partners and will help these businesses maximize their potential through consultative transformation programs.

“The Zen team has been nothing but enthusiastic about the output of SyncOrg’s work and the structure of the AWS Illuminate PTP. We now have a single, end-to-end view of our process and its strengths and weaknesses, which has allowed us to truly prioritize our focus areas with an appreciation of the knock-on effect each element of our AWS practice has on the other elements,” said Katherine Pugh, AWS Alliance Lead at broadband and telecom provider company Zen, in a June 30 news release. “The output so far is like ‘gold dust’ in giving us the perspective that we could never get without this initiative.”