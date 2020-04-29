< 1 min read

Intel this week detailed its relief plan for its channel partners, including points discounts, waiving shipping costs, and extended time for warranty replacements.

The company explained how it’s waived shipping cost for its Intel Technology Providers on warranty repairs for its Standard Warranty Returns in the U.S. and Canada until further notice. When a repair is required, Intel will send out a prepaid UPS shipping label for partners.

Also:

Because the pandemic has sent the global supply chain into disarray, Intel has extended the Advanced Warranty Replacement process from 60 days to 90 to give its partners more time to return defective products.

For partners looking to enroll in the Intel Partner Alliance hub when it launches in 2H 2020, Intel is extending the measurement period from 12 months to 18 months. This will increase the metrics required to determine a partners’ initial tier upon enrollment, which they will retain throughout 2021. The tier will be reevaluated at the end of 2021 using sales data from the previous 12 months to determine the new tier in 2022.

Changes have also been made to the points for Intel Technology Providers. For partners who had expired points at the end of March, Intel has reinstated these points and extended the expiration date for 90 days to be used on rewards and vouchers. Furthermore, Intel announced an unlimited 10 per cent off on Distributor Vouchers between April 20 and June 20. As an example, a $50 coupon that previously costs 560 points will now cost 504 points.

For system designers, Intel has begun to offer free printed circuit board (PCB) design reviews.