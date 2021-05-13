3 min read

When Tech Data wanted to accelerate digital business initiatives with data-driven solutions, the company turned to Hitachi Vantara, one of the world’s largest independent information technology and business process services. Twenty years later, the successful, long-term partnership continues to deliver an unparalleled competitive advantage and solve customer challenges.

The digital infrastructure and solutions subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., Hitachi Vantara helps enterprises leverage the value in their data to rapidly scale business and innovate intelligently. Working with digital leaders around the world, it combines deep information technology, operational technology, and domain expertise to drive meaningful data outcomes.

Top products

Hitachi Vantara’s VSP systems provide customers with a simplified and unified storage management and protection experience. This combines with AI-powered software tools in the Hitachi Ops Center to drive efficiencies and reduce the bottom line. Top products include the all-flash VSP F Series arrays, hybrid VSP G Series arrays, and the VSP E990 all-flash array. The high-performance Hitachi VSP 5000 series scored top marks in Gartner’s 2020 Critical Capabilities for Solid State Arrays report, earning Hitachi Vantara a place in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays for the second consecutive year. Hitachi was also named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms and received the highest placement in the 2020 Leaders quadrant for ability to execute.

“These wins are based on a history of innovation and leadership in combining technology, intellectual property, and industry knowledge to deliver data-managing solutions,” says Cheryl Neal, Vice President of Data and Networking at Tech Data. “It’s the reason more than 80% of Fortune 100 companies work with Hitachi Vantara to accelerate digital business solutions.”

Using data to solve big problems

A recent blog by John Magee, Head of Marketing for Hitachi Vantara, contends that organizations with data-driven strategies are leading markets, transforming industries, predicting the future, and safeguarding society and the environment. The fight against COVID-19 is a case in point, with data analytics being used effectively for everything from monitoring cases and understanding the impact on customer behaviour to predicting changes to the supply chain and refining operations to accommodate outbreaks.

Tech Data supports the growing ecosystem of Hitachi Vantara partners with competencies in big data analytics solutions and services. Partner Connect, a self-service, mobile-friendly, partner portal offers real-time access to valuable information to encourage marketers to identify new accounts, set appointments, and create approved deal registrations. As an added incentive, representatives earn rewards throughout the sales cycle with programs such as Brain-n-Gain, a two-tiered assessment structure that uses gift cards to encourage them to validate competencies and increase their value in the marketplace.

“The global Tech Data and Hitachi Vantara partnership provides business solutions, expert data analytics, and dedicated sales resources that help partners instill brand preference, increase revenue, and grow their market share,” says Neal. “Thanks to our track record of working collaboratively, entering and excelling in high-growth technology markets is not only simple, but it’s also affordable.”

This is the first in a series of partner profiles sponsored by Tech Data.