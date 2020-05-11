< 1 min read

It’s May 11 and it’s snowing – in Ontario, anyway. Hope everyone had a good weekend. The MSP subreddit continues to be chatty. Here are some of the most popular topics from the past week.

Securing videoconferencing platforms is top of mind for many MSPs nowadays. The power players in this space have touted increased usage on their platforms, and in this particular post, we’re greeted with a link to a tutorial for how to secure Microsoft Teams. For quick access, here are links to Microsoft’s tutorials.

The novel coronavirus has displaced tech talent across the world. While this list of names is only highlighting displaced talent in the U.S., it’s a great idea to connect MSPs with people who are available for work. Do we have a version of this list floating around north of the border?

What electronic signature services are you using right now? In this Reddit post, one Redditor pits DocuSign and SignNow against each other. The two have 4.5 star ratings on G2.com.