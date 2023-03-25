SUBSCRIBE
SAP endorses Coveo’s AI Search and Recommendations Platform for SAP Commerce Cloud

Renaud Larue Langlois

Coveo Solutions Inc., a Montreal-based artificial intelligence (AI) company set on transforming digital experiences, has announced that its AI-powered search and recommendation platform for SAP Commerce Cloud – Coveo AI Search and Recommendations – is now officially endorsed by SAP and available in the SAP Store.

In its announcement, Coveo explained that SAP-endorsed applications are a select category of solutions from SAP’s partner ecosystem. This is a premium invitation-only certification. Applications that achieve it are characterized by increased security and are thoroughly tested to ensure that they meet key standards.

SAP and Coveo will jointly promote and sell Coveo’s AI platform, in conjunction with SAP Commerce Cloud, thereby helping B2B and B2C commerce customers benefit from AI-powered search, recommendations, personalization, and merchandising AI models that enable data testing and analysis.

Now that Coveo has completed SAP’s premium certification process, it will now focus on go-to-market plans, sales execution, and customer success, with the launch of its SAP Endorsed App program.

Louis Têtu, Coveo’s chief executive officer and chairman said, “Our global agreement with SAP as an SAP Endorsed app is very significant for Coveo. SAP is a global leader in Enterprise B2B and B2C commerce and a natural partner for Coveo. Our enterprise-class AI platform complements the SAP Customer Experience portfolio by helping companies get the most out of their SAP Commerce Cloud solution. We can help power online buying experiences we believe today’s shoppers expect – fast, dynamic, effective product discovery and relevant recommendations – and also provide the AI platform merchandisers need to maximize business outcomes vs. managing manual rules.”

According to Coveo, its AI platform offers several benefits, among them:

  • Improves product discovery
  • Increases average order
  • Creates real 1-1 personalized experiences.
  • Improves brand experiences.
  • Provides insight into the full customer site journey.
  • Boosts profitability and loyalty.
  • Empowers merchandisers with AI

SAP Commerce Cloud users can purchase Coveo AI Search and Recommendations from the SAP Store, an electronic marketplace for SAP users and partners.

