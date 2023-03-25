SUBSCRIBE
8
0
TrueFort’s partner program to include PWC Canada, potentially KPMG

Paul Barker
Image credit: Getty Images

TrueFort, a Zero Trust-based security company founded by former IT executives from Bank America and Goldman Sachs, is engaging with global system integrators to address the Canadian market, and is in active trials with PwC’s Canadian Zero Trust lab and in discussions with KPMG Canada, says Jay Dosanjh, the firm’s vice president of channels and alliances.

Dosanjh made the comments this week, following the launch earlier this month of the TrueFort Trust Partner Program for IT solution providers, systems integrators, consultants, managed service providers/managed security service providers (MSPs/MSSPs), and independent software vendors (ISVs).

“Our channel-first model allows partners to engage in accordance with their business structure and growth initiatives,” Dosanjh said. “The more you invest and collaborate with TrueFort, the more benefits and rewards you will receive in return.”

According to the company, three of the top customer use cases that TrueFort channel partners can monetize are as follows:

  • Microsegmentation – TrueFort Zero Trust segmentation goes beyond other limited microsegmentation products by leveraging a behavioural understanding of applications that spans activity from network connections, users, and executed commands.
  • Granular Application Visibility – TrueFort provides a unified, real-time view of all user, network, and process behaviour within applications across cloud, virtual, container-based, and traditional environments. This makes it easy to establish and detect trusted and untrusted relationships between applications.
  • Incident Response and Threat Hunting – TrueFort enables workflow-driven, rule-based real time response to attacks. It enables customers to detect and shut down unapproved lateral movement by blocking network connections, killing processes, and disconnecting users in real-time.

The partner program includes various incentives, access to a Knowledge Base of sales assets, use cases and technical collateral, deal registration to reduce channel conflict, and marketing support and market development funds for joint programs and events.

“Channel partners seek innovative solutions to address sophisticated cyberattacks,” said Charbel Tawil, company chairman and chief executive officer of Forequest Technologies, a firm that provides cybersecurity consulting services.

“By providing a continuous detection and response platform that understands accepted behaviour, TrueFort controls lateral movement used by zero-day, supply chain and ransomware attacks.”

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Paul Barker is the founder of PBC Communications, an independent writing firm that specializes in freelance journalism. He has extensive experience as a reporter, feature writer and editor and has been covering technology-related issues for more than 30 years.
