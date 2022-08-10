SUBSCRIBE
Study reveals Microsoft dominates brand loyalty for productivity devices

Samira Balsara

Plume, a SaaS experience platform for Communications Service Providers, released its latest Plume IQ, a monthly reveal of data-driven intelligence and customer-focused insights.

The study revealed that even among Apple consumers, Microsoft leads brand loyalty globally, with 76 per cent of households having one or Apmore Microsoft-branded computer or tablet.

Globally, Plume has connected more than 1.8 billion WiFi-enabled devices and the company manages more than 41 million locations in the Plume Cloud.

Plume’s data revealed brand leaders in the device categories that are recognized for productivity in the smart home, as well as the influence of the major smartphone brands such as Apple, Google and Samsung, to determine how software ecosystems influence consumers’ choice of computer brands.

The study includes devices that appeared on Plume-powered home networks at least once in March of 2022. The smartphone brand is considered dominant if it represents over 33 per cent of the smartphones in the household.

Here are some highlights

Brand loyalty for computers and tablets, globally:

Seventy-seven per cent of households have one or more Microsoft-branded devices and 48 per cent have one or more Apple-branded devices.

Thirteen per cent of households have one or more Samsung-branded devices

In homes where Apple smartphones are dominant:

Forty-one per cent of computers and tablets are Microsoft-branded and 33 per cent of computers and tablets are Apple-branded

In homes where Samsung smartphones are dominant:

Forty-five per cent of computers and tablets are Microsoft-branded. Thirteen per cent of computers and tablets are Samsung-branded

In homes where Google smartphones are dominant:

Forty-two per cent of computers and tablets are Microsoft-branded while nine per cent of computers and tablets are Google-branded

“In completing our series on technology brand loyalty, we found that Microsoft clearly dominates Plume-powered homes for the combined computers and tablets category; those devices that are most associated with supporting productivity during the work-from-home era,” said Bill McFarland, chief technical officer at Plume. “A potential sting-in-the-tail for Apple is that this is true even in homes where iPhones are the most popular choice, indicating that productivity devices might be the exception when it comes to consumers’ reliance on a single software ecosystem across all connected devices in the home.”

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Samira is a writer for IT World Canada. She is currently pursuing a journalism degree at Toronto Metropolitan University (formally known as Ryerson) and hopes to become a news anchor or write journalistic profiles. You can email her at sbalsara@itwc.ca
