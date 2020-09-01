< 1 min read

TeraGo says its partners and clients will be able to access fixed wireless and networking solutions much more efficiently across Canada after joining Connected2Fiber’s Serviceability portal.

The Toronto-based networking services company says Connected2Fiber, a location engagement platform for network buyers and sellers, will help partners identify its more than 900,000 serviceable locations, as well as product availability and pricing by location. It’s good news for both international and domestic markets, according to TeraGo chief revenue officer Blake Wetzel.

“Our offerings are unique in the market and Connected2Fiber empowers us to reach businesses at scale who are looking for national networking services across Canada. This investment will help digitally transform our go-to-market process and build global awareness of TeraGo’s networking capabilities,” he said in an Aug. 31 press release.

TeraGo manages over 3,000 cloud workloads, operates five data centres in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver Area, and Kelowna. It also owns and manages its own IP network.

Connected2Fiber’s vice-president of marketing Michael Collins says its technology is trying to address a broader problem that many partners in the networking space are facing.

“Sales and marketing processes in the connectivity space are still very manual and rely on data that is questionable in quality,” he said.

The Connected World platform displays location-based insight, allowing users to leverage that insight to sales processes around deal identification, account prioritization, and product pricing.