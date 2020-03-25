2 min read

The latest chatter on the MSP subreddit still has a lot to do with COVID-19. This week, there was a lot of focus on how MSPs cope with the late-night calls and frantic customers during a crisis such as this one, a school has no idea how to transition to remote work, and more. The MSP subreddit continues to grow and is currently at nearly 67,000 members.

Normally, working for an MSP is often a thankless job. Clients can often talk down at you, call you late at night because they can’t log in to their email – without paying emergency rates – and then yell at you about it when you tell them you’ll fix it in the morning. COVID-19 has intensified those experiences in many ways as thousands of businesses frantically seek solutions for their employees working at home. Dozens of comments highlight personal stories, tips on staying afloat, and when it’s appropriate to tell a client to pay emergency rates. Most people sound optimistic, with the words “We’ll get through this” repeatedly appearing throughout the comments section.

The top comment in this thread alone is worth highlighting:

“Our efforts will never be recognized by most”

As long as accounts payable recognizes us, good enough for me.

MSPs don’t like shadow IT much. What’s potentially worse? How about a client that uses shadow IT even AFTER an MSP trains them on Teams/OneDrive/SharePoint to prepare for a situation like COVID-19. This Redditor claims to work for an MSP that did all of the necessary training with a school who then swiftly ignored all of it once students were sent home. It’s important clients, no matter how big, understand from the top down what you’re doing to help them.

A handy list of resources that you should have bookmarked if you’re an MSP.