A teasing “Coming soon” notice posted last week on Twitter from Shanghai-based phone manufacturer Unihertz may herald what, if not a duly-licensed BlackBerry design, looks very much like a BlackBerry KEY2 Android smartphone. Enterprising users who brightened the dark image managed to showcase the whole device.

Today, more was revealed, as the company’s website posted a photo of a KEY2-like device (with slightly modified keyboard), identified as the TiTAN slim, as “coming soon on Kickstarter”.

Between its founding in 2017 and 2021, Unihertz has produced six phones, all funded through Kickstarter campaigns. All are manufactured in the company’s own plant, and serve niche markets, including fans of QWERTY keyboards. Its current QWERTY models are the TiTAN, reminiscent of the BlackBerry Passport, and the TiTAN Pocket, with 3.1 inch screen.

No technical details have been released.