Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, says its new edge platform can predict and resolve problems at the network edge before they happen.

The company announced the release of the cloud-native Edge Services Platform (ESP) June 9. It’s the latest offering from Aruba that uses artificial intelligence underneath the hood to give IT leaders a “sixth sense,” Aruba says.

Current network management systems still fall short in their ability to help network managers be more proactive, according to Patrick LaPorte, senior director of cloud and software solutions marketing for Aruba. ESP is the key for large businesses taking digital transformation seriously, he said.

“While network management systems have evolved over the years, they continue to fall short of delivering proactive operations and optimization, key requirements for today’s large scale, distributed enterprises challenged with increased complexity associated with the volume of traffic, and diversity of devices and application,” LePorte wrote in a blog post this week. “Network operators are tasked with determining where they invest their time, what issues are causing users the most pain, and trying to identify what issues are lurking under the surface that they may not be aware of that can erupt impact users.”

Enterprises with more than one campus, data centre, and remote worker locations are having to pay much closer attention to their networks considering the changes they’ve have had to make since the coronavirus outbreak. According to research from Netscout, five minutes is the average amount of time it takes for an IoT device to be attacked once plugged into the internet.

With Aruba ESP’s common data lake, LePorte explained how Aruba ESP can correlate cross-domain events and display the information in Aruba Central in a “context that provides most, if not all, the information needed” for IT to rapidly get to the root cause of the problem. For example, getting to a “client cannot connect” root cause can be done in two clicks of the mouse, he wrote.

Aruba has expanded its consumption and procurement options for its network as a service through HPE GreenLake. Customers can procure Aruba ESP with financing options via HPE Financial Services. Customers can, for example, acquire the technology they need today and pay only 1 per cent of the total contract value each month for the first eight months, deferring over 90 per cent of the cost until next year.