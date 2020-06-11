2 min read

It’s another MSP subreddit roundup! Visit the subreddit here.

While the initial post about the pillow on a keyboard is cute, it’s the first comment in the thread that I recommend you focus your attention on.

I got a ticket from a site 65 miles away that the computer was “screaming”. Ok… Fan? Harddrive? Called the site, “Please put the computer on the phone…” Computer: “BEEPBEEPBEEPBEEPBEEPBEEPBEEPBEEPBEEPBEEPBEEPBEEPBEEPBEEPBEEPBEEPBEEPBEEPBEEPBEEPBEEPBEEPBEEPBEEPBEEPBEEPBEEP” Okay Computer, please put the human back on the phone. Me: One of they keys is stuck down. Human: No there isn’t Drive 65 miles, over an hour. Walked-in the the facility. Walked up to the workstation. Move keyboard exactly one quarter of an inch to un-stick key from other peripheral the keyboard was jammed into. Walked out saying nothing. Drove 90 minutes back in sh*tty rush hour traffic.

These efforts deserve a medal.

It’s not too often you see a post in this subreddit talking about high-quality clients. The Redditor behind this post says they took on a client with 35 users, and after gushing over the client’s infrastructure, an interesting question is posed: Would your MSP bring on such a client that would expand your knowledge base or do you only take on clients that are comfortable for your technicians and other roles?

Most of the responses suggest taking on an experienced client is a great thing and ultimately elevates the MSP firm that’s helping them. What do you think?

A nasty vulnerability – sounds like it could give help someone gain access to the database with the potential to run commands on endpoints at will – was exposed this week in the ConnectWise Automate API. ConnectWise has issued several updates, which are reflected in the post.