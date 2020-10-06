2 min read

BlackBerry this morning announced its new BlackBerry Partner Program, which combines its BlackBerry Enterprise Partner and BlackBerry Cylance Partner Programs into one.

The more than 2,200 BlackBerry resellers and distributors will have access to BlackBerry’s entire portfolio of solutions while taking advantage of a “Partner Protection” feature that lets partners register their deals to receive higher discounts by working closely with BlackBerry’s field sales teams. There are also several reseller partner distinction levels in the new program, including Gold, Platinum and Emerald,

“Partners are instrumental to BlackBerry’s growth goals and with the new unified global partner program, we have all of the necessary ingredients to help drive new revenue opportunities for them as organizations the world over struggle to maintain business continuity during a time in which the scale and variety of cyber threats continues to grow,” said May Mitchell, vice-president of channel, alliances and field marketing at BlackBerry in an Oct. 5 press release. “Thanks to our artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation-driven technology portfolio, no one delivers zero trust security like we do. We’re confident that the new program will be well received by partners who see significant opportunities amidst a security market and threat landscape that shows no signs of slowing down.”

Additional benefits of the new BlackBerry Partner Program include: