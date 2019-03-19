2 min read

The Canadian Channel Chiefs Council (C4) has introduced an expansion to its training program for channel leaders and C-suite executives interested in honing the skills required for channel success.

Building on the success of the organization’s Pathways training program, which has allowed successful candidates to earn a Certified Channel Chief designation, C4 chair Fawn Annan and president Corinne Sharp are pleased to announce the launch of a new training stream that will lead to a Certified Channel Leader designation.

“There are individuals in the channel – or who want to work in the channel – who want to grow their careers, but they have had nowhere to turn for channel-specific training…until now, “ Annan said.

Training around eight fundamentals

“Over the past year we have worked very hard with our Board of Directors, and the globally recognized training company EQ Sales, to fill this void and develop a short but intense training program that provides practical education around the eight-core fundamentals of channel business,” Annan said.

Those core fundamentals are strategy, finance, managing change, channel building, marketing, operations, channel chief leadership, and talent management.

Participants work at their own pace to complete the online program, with several modules and knowledge tests at the end of each section. It should take serious learners no longer than one to three months to complete depending on their available time to devote to the program. This approach throughout the program ensures they are taking away and retaining the appropriate information.

Earn the Trust Mark

“At the completion of the program the successful participants receive a Certified Channel Leader trust mark that they can showcase on their business card, LinkedIn profile or their company’s corporate website description,” said Sharp. “They also receive a one-year general membership with the Canadian Channel Chiefs Council and the opportunity to test their newfound knowledge as they associate with the top Channel players in the industry.”

Individuals who receive the Certified Channel Leader designation will require hands-on channel experience before tackling C4’s Pathways master-level certification leading to the Certified Channel Chief designation. The master-level certification includes a 90-minute examination by senior channel leaders that demands hands-on examples of how the candidate acted in situations involving the eight-core pillars of channel professionalism.

Details of the C4 training programs can be found online at the council’s website