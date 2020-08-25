2 min read

Some people might find solace in the fact that their iron game doesn’t have to be tested this year, but that doesn’t mean one can’t support the Canadian Computer Charity Golf Classic 2020.

The annual golf tournament is no more this time around, but a silent auction is still humming on the event’s website.

“We are disappointed we can’t be with you in person this year, but we are so glad you have joined us here! Thank you for your continued support of the CCCGC, we can’t wait to see you on September 9, 2021!” the site says.

As of today, the silent auction has raised nearly $4,900 has been raised. As usual, you can find some serious goodies at this year’s silent auction, including a Microsoft Surface Book 2 and Surface Arc Mouse, a 5TB external hard drive, yearly subscriptions for Microsoft Office, several 7-night vacation packages by crystal clear water, and much more. The silent auction runs until Sept. 2.

The support is sorely needed, says Lauren Squizzato, development manager, special events for Easter Seals Ontario.

“Despite the current challenges, Easter Seals remains committed to providing critical and essential services to kids with physical disabilities and their families. However, 100% of our operating revenue is comprised of charitable donations, with the majority of those funds being raised through in-person events that have now been suspended. Without these vital sources of revenue, we are deeply concerned about our ability to fulfill our mission.

“Easter Seals currently has over $1.2 million in essential equipment costs that we are unable to fulfill. I recognize that these are difficult times for everyone. However, the children we serve are part of the vulnerable sector and continue to need our support in order to live safely in their homes, especially during this crisis.”

Squizzato says if people are in a position to extend their support beyond the silent auction to donate online through EasterSeals.org.