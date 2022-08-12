SUBSCRIBE
Channel Bytes August 12, 2022 – Adaptiv and OTG partner; Battle Royale to showcase emerging vendors; SASE market to triple by 2026; and more

Lynn Greiner
View from above of office working destop. Copyspace and background of working table.

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Adaptiv Networks and OTG Consulting form channel partnership

Adaptiv Networks, a cloud-native SD-WAN-as-a-Service vendor, has announced a channel partnership with OTG Consulting, a consortium of telecom executives that helps channel partners find the right solution for their clients as they transition business communications services from PSTN (public switched telephone networks) to UCaaS (unified communications as-a-Service). Adaptiv Networks provides network connectivity for small and medium-sized businesses that rely on business cloud applications, while OTG Consulting’s channel partners solve complex IT challenges as their customers move to IP communications.

Battle Royale – Channel Edition to showcase emerging vendors

Channel marketplace Channel Program and Connectwise, a provider of software and services to IT solution providers, have joined forces to present The Battle Royale – Channel Edition, which will take place virtually over 2 days (August 30th and Sept. 1st) at 1 P.M. EST. Each part runs for approximately 90 minutes.

It will give 18 emerging vendors an opportunity to present their offerings in front of an audience of future anonymous buyers (MSPs/ISPs/MSSPs). Each vendor will present its value proposition to the entire audience in five minutes. The anonymous audience members will then get the chance to give these emerging vendors direct feedback and shape future roadmaps of how these companies go to market in the channel. Register here to attend.

Nominations open for IT Pro Day awards

Nominations for the IT Pro Day 2022 Awards are now open online at ITProDay.org. Created by SolarWinds, the annual IT Pro Day holiday honours and recognizes the critical but often unseen work IT pros do to keep computer networks operating. It is celebrated on the third Tuesday of each September. The annual awards recognize technology professionals—at any level—who have demonstrated excellence in their profession, and are open to IT professionals around the world, across several categories:

  • Rookie of the Year: This award recognizes an IT pro new to the profession making an immediate impact, whether by developing new skills (technical or otherwise), contributing to the success of a challenging project, or driving measurable results for the business.
  • Rockstar of the Year: This award honours an IT pro or team who has gone above and beyond the typical IT call of duty.
  • IT Mentor of the Year: This award recognizes a seasoned IT pro who has supported and empowered others to be successful by sharing their experience with their team(s).
  • Trailblazer: This award recognizes an individual or team who has experimented with or implemented something new and out of their comfort zone.

Nominate peers, colleagues, and friends in the industry between now and September 2, 2022. Winners will be announced on Sept. 20.

Oracle and Anaconda partner for secure open-source innovation in the cloud

Data science platform Anaconda has announced a collaboration with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to offer secure open-source Python and R tools and packages by embedding and enabling Anaconda’s repository across OCI Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Services. Customers have access to Anaconda services directly from within OCI, without a separate enterprise license.

Women in the IT Channel Recognition Luncheon is on August 25

Live and in-person again, CDN’s Women in the IT Channel Recognition Luncheon will be held at the Art Gallery of Ontario on August 25, 2022. Featuring an exciting keynote speaker as well as the presentation of Rising Star and Mentor of the Year awards, it promises to be a great way to reconnect with peers after two years of virtual events. Register on the event website.

Western Canada cybersecurity company iON names new CTO

Calgary-based cybersecurity service provider iON United has appointed a new chief technology officer, Alon Zvi Goldberg. He will be responsible for product strategy as well as the overarching technical sales practice. Prior to his appointment, he was one of iON’s field chief technology officers; in his executive role, he will set the go-to-market technology sales and services strategy and define emerging customer-centric solutions.

Total SASE market to nearly triple by 2026: Dell’Oro Group

A new report from the Dell’Oro Group predicts that the total Secure Access Services Edge (SASE) market will exceed US$13 billion by 2026, representing what it described as a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

The report divides the market into its two technology components, Security Service Edge (SSE) and SD-WAN, with SSE expected to double the SD-WAN revenue for SASE. It further breaks down the SSE market into FWaaS (firewall as a service), SWG (secure web gateway), CASB (cloud access security broker), and ZTNA (zero trust network access).

“We see SASE continuing to thrive independent of the ongoing macro-economic uncertainty as enterprises strategically invest for the new age of distributed applications and hybrid work that need a different approach to connectivity and security,” said Mauricio Sanchez, research director, network security, and SASE & SD-WAN at the research firm. “We anticipate that security will increasingly be the driver and lead SASE’s SSE to exhibit over twice the growth of SASE’s SD-WAN.”

 

Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner has been interpreting tech for businesses for over 20 years and has worked in the industry as well as writing about it, giving her a unique perspective into the issues companies face. She has both IT credentials and a business degree
Previous articleGartner releases its annual Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies

Related Tech News

More from Lynn Greiner

