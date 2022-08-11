SUBSCRIBE
Gartner releases its annual Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies

Samira Balsara

Gartner has released its annual Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies research report, highlighting 25 technologies to watch. It compiles key insights from over 2,000 technologies and applied frameworks that Gartner profiles yearly into a concise set of emerging technologies and trends.

Three main themes were identified: Evolving and Expanding Immersive Experiences, Optimized Technologist Delivery, and Accelerated AI Automation.

According to the company, these technologies have the potential to deliver a high degree of competitive advantage over the next two to 10 years.

Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies, 2022

Evolving and Expanding Immersive Experiences: 

According to the report, immersive experiences are gaining popularity. The technologies to watch that deliver evolving and expanding immersive experiences are metaverse, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), super apps and Web3, decentralized identity, digital humans, digital twin of the customer and internal talent marketplaces.

This type of technology allows individuals to control their own identities and data while experiencing virtual ecosystems that can be integrated with digital currencies. These technologies help reach customers in new ways to strengthen or open new revenue streams.

Optimized Technologist Delivery: 

These technologies provide feedback and insight that optimize and accelerate product, service and solution delivery and increase sustainability of business operations. Examples of technologies that are optimizing technologist delivery are augmented FinOps, cloud data ecosystems, cloud sustainability, computational storage, cybersecurity mesh architecture, data observability, dynamic risk governance, industry cloud platforms, minimum viable architecture, observability driven development, OpenTelemetry and platform engineering.

Accelerated AI Automation: 

Gartner said that AI adoption is becoming an essential part of products, services, and solutions. 

Some technologies that are supporting accelerated AI automation include autonomic systems, causal AI, foundation models, generative design AI and machine learning code generation.

AI automation refocuses the role of humans in AI development, resulting in more accurate predictions and decisions and faster time to expected benefits.

“All technologies on this Hype Cycle are at an early stage, but some are nascent and great uncertainty exists about how they will evolve,” said Gary Olliffe, distinguished vice president analyst at Gartner. “Such technologies present greater risks for deployment, but potentially greater benefits for early adopters who can assess and exploit them in line with their organization’s ability to handle unproven technologies.”

Samira Balsara
Samira Balsara
Samira is a writer for IT World Canada. She is currently pursuing a journalism degree at Toronto Metropolitan University (formally known as Ryerson) and hopes to become a news anchor or write journalistic profiles. You can email her at sbalsara@itwc.ca
