Channel Bytes August 5, 2022 – Extreme Networks enhances partner program; Cisco re-org with Nightingale’s departure; Next Pathway partners with Microsoft; and more

Extreme Networks enriches partner program with new perks and benefits

Extreme Networks kicked off its Ignite Partner Conference in Boston with the introduction of new programs that include badges (State and Local Government Partners Badge, Sports and Entertainment Delivery Partner Badge, and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Partners Badge) and certifications (Extreme Certified Professional Program, coming later this year), expanded training options, grant writing support and customer success programs. More information is available on Extreme’s Partner Portal.

Women in the IT Channel Recognition Luncheon is August 25

Live and in-person again, CDN’s Women in the IT Channel Recognition Luncheon will be held at the Art Gallery of Ontario on August 25, 2022. Featuring an exciting keynote speaker as well as the presentation of Rising Star and Mentor of the Year awards, it promises to be a great way to reconnect with peers after two years of virtual events. Register on the event website.

Ivanti and SentinelOne partner on patch management and to deliver autonomous vulnerability assessment, prioritization, and remediation

Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, and SentinelOne, an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, have announced that they are joining forces to help organizations adopt a comprehensive, risk-based approach to patch management and bolster cybersecurity against cyber threats, including ransomware attacks, by integrating Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management and SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR platform to deliver vulnerability assessment, prioritization, and remediation at machine speed.

Mitsubishi Electric Automation launches new online RFQ tool

Mitsubishi Electric Automation has launched a new online platform for product selection and search. It provides a B2B-type experience with easy-to-use tools to request pricing quotes for specific products.

As part of the company’s digital strategy, the platform allows customers to select products based on specifications, or to select products by model number. The system also provides quick recommendations for compatible associated products and accessories. Once they have found their desired products, customers can submit a request for a quote through the platform for quick response by qualified sales engineers.

Next Pathway to partner with Microsoft to migrate customers to Microsoft Azure

Automated cloud migration company Next Pathway has announced a collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate the migration from legacy data warehouses and data lakes to Microsoft Azure.

Next Pathway’s SHIFT Migration Suite is being offered as part of the service to plan and execute cloud migrations to Azure. It includes SHIFT Analyzer, which provides a comprehensive review of source legacy application workloads to review the code types and objects which are present, and SHIFT Translator which accelerates the translation, testing and migration of complex workloads. The technology can also move workloads from other cloud platforms and cloud data warehouses to Azure, and translate legacy ETL (Extract, Transform, and Load) pipelines to run natively in Azure Data Factory (ADF), a cloud-based data integration service that allows users to create data-driven workflows in the cloud for orchestrating and automating data movement and data transformation.

Nightingale to leave Cisco, Davidson’s role expands

Cisco‘s executive vice president (EVP) and general manager, enterprise networking and cloud, Todd Nightingale is leaving the company to become chief executive officer of content delivery network Fastly. He takes on his new role on Sept. 1. Jonathan Davidson, EVP and general manager, Cisco mass-scale infrastructure, will take on responsibility for Nightingale’s portfolio as well as his current team in a new organization combining the two groups.

Intel cancels N3 orders; TSMC pares back N3 expansion

Research firm TrendForce reports that Intel is cancelling the bulk of its orders from TSMC for N3 wafers in 2023 because of design and verification delays on the GPU tile for the Meteor Lake mobile processor. Because of this, the chip fabricator has put its plans to build N3 capacity on hold. Apple is reportedly the only customer using N3 this year; AMD, MediaTek, and Qualcomm do not plan to use the process until 2024.

Join us for the 38th anniversary of the annual Canadian Computer Charity Golf Classic!

The Canadian Computer Charity Golf Classic will take place on September 8, 2022, at the Lionhead Golf and Conference Centre. Each year it honours a special person in the IT industry, and this year it’s Frank Squizzato, who chaired the event for 37 years, raising over C$6 million for Easter Seals Ontario and the Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation. This year he has stepped down, and finally gets to play a round in the tournament so dear to his heart.

Sign up to play, or to be a sponsor (or both), at computergolf.ca.