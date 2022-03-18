3 min read

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

The next MapleSEC Satellite Series event is March 24

On Thursday, March 24, tune in from 11:00 am – 12:40 pm ET for the final MapleSEC Satellite Series event of the year, featuring a panel on incident response planning, a demo of AI-based autonomous response to cyberattacks, a presentation on the use of gaming and simulations in developing incident response plans, and more. Register here; it’s free.

Cradlepoint and Extreme Networks partner to extend fabric networks over wireless WAN

Cloud-delivered 5G and LTE wireless network edge solutions provider Cradlepoint and cloud-driven networking solutions provider Extreme Networks have partnered to combine Extreme’s fabric networking solutions and Cradlepoint’s 5G and LTE routers and adapters to deliver 5G to campus networks and securely extend the network to remote locations over a Wireless Wide Area Network (WWAN). The companies say that the integrated solution will allow customers to simply deploy secure, fully-connected remote locations, as well as fabric solutions that enable flexible IoT device deployments. Cradlepoint and Extreme customers can now take advantage of the joint solution as part of Cradlepoint’s Technology Alliance Program.

MSP survey reveals growth primarily expected from net-new business

Technology marketing agency Wingman has released the results of its 2022 MSP Growth Survey. Sponsored by partner revenue platform vendor Zomentum, it revealed that 62 per cent of the 125 global managed service providers (MSPs) surveyed expect 2022 revenue growth to primarily come from net-new business, up from 49 per cent in 2021. Five per cent said their growth would come from acquisitions. However, two in five were concerned that limited time and resources impede finding new business, and 77 per cent said their current workloads are at or over capacity, possibly resulting from the challenges in recruiting and retaining talent.

Public cloud use to increase: Aptum survey

Part one of Aptum‘s annual Cloud Impact Study revealed that the majority of the 400 participating senior IT professionals in the US, U.K., and Canada plan to increase their organization’s use of public cloud (78 per cent) and private cloud (72 per cent) over the next 12 – 18 months, with 86 per cent saying they’ve adopted a hybrid or multi-cloud approach. Ninety per cent agreed that the cloud has delivered expected efficiencies, yet almost half (47 per cent) anticipate an increase in traditional (non-cloud) infrastructure use over the next 18 – 24 months, up from 23 per cent in 2021. The study attributes this to lack of strategy – only 20 per cent of respondents said they have a holistic cloud computing strategy.

UPSTACK continues acquisition binge

New York-based IT services and procurement specialist UPSTACK continued its acquisition spree this week, announcing that it has acquired United Technology LLC, a technology consulting firm specializing in complex network deployments for real-time applications. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. This is the fifth transaction since the beginning of February – last month the company devoured Lunada Partners, merged with RDS Solutions, and acquired Subsidium Technologies and DVP Technologies.

Datometry Hyper-Q now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Database virtualization specialist and Microsoft Global Partner Datometry has announced the availability of the Datometry Hyper-Q platform in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Datometry customers can now take advantage of the Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management. Datometry Hyper-Q lets applications written for a specific database, including Teradata and Oracle, run natively on Microsoft Azure Synapse, allowing enterprises to re-platform to Microsoft Azure without a time-consuming, costly, and risk-laden manual database migration. The company says that Hyper-Q uses Microsoft Azure Synapse to emulate in real-time all database functionality that existing applications rely on, so enterprises can modernize their data warehouse on average in under 40 weeks, without disrupting the business, while achieving cost savings of over 90 per cent compared to other approaches.