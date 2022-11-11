Channel Bytes November 11, 2022 – New Auvik CEO; NortonLifeLock rename; Sungard asset sales; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Cradlepoint announces availability of network slicing-ready 5G-optimized SD-WAN

Cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network solutions provider Cradlepoint has announced the availability of its 5G-optimized SD-WAN solution as part of NetCloud Exchange (NCX), an extension of Cradlepoint’s NetCloud solution that integrates security, SD-WAN, and Zero Trust into a single Wireless WAN architecture. NCX allows organizations to create multiple modem WAN interfaces aligned to slice instances defined by 5G SA networks. Organizations can then apply application-based policies to steer traffic to unique network slices, whether it is a type of ultra-reliable low latency slice, an enhanced mobile broadband slice, a machine-to-machine slice, or a custom slice defined by the operator.

The company notes, “SD-WAN plays a critical part in the successful rollout and adoption of 5G Standalone networks with network slicing, the availability of which will accelerate through 2023.”

Auvik appoints new CEO

Waterloo, ON-based cloud-based network management software provider Auvik has announced the appointment of Douglas Murray as chief executive officer. Murray succeeds Marc Morin, who founded Auvik alongside Alex Hoff and David Yach in 2011, and has served as the company’s CEO since its inception. Morin will continue to be an active member of Auvik’s Board of Directors.

Murray will focus on accelerating Auvik’s next phase of innovation and growth. The company says that, following the recent acquisitions of Saaslio, Boardgent, and MetaGeek, the Auvik platform will soon allow managed service providers (MSPs) and IT teams to deliver exceptional end-user experience regardless of location, device, or applications deployed.

Cloudera expands partner opportunities

Cloudera this week announced its redesigned program, Cloudera Partner Network, which it said includes a competency-based, points-driven approach to leverage expanded program opportunities, more comprehensive tools and support, and incentives and promotions. It is tier-based; as partners collect points and earn competencies, they advance levels – Member, Select, Premier, and Strategic, and at each tier, they receive access to exclusive discounts and other membership benefits.

The company says the program was designed to help partners guide their customers to adopt modern data strategies based on the Cloudera hybrid data platform. Cloudera Partner Network replaces the Cloudera Connect partner program.

NetApp announces BlueXP

At its INSIGHT conference last week, NetApp announced the availability of BlueXP, a unified control plane delivering a hybrid multicloud experience for storage and data services across on-premises and cloud environments. The company says it is the preferred way to manage NetApp ONTAP data management software, both in the cloud and on-premises.

BlueXP’s capabilities include integrated broad data service capabilities to deploy, automate, discover, manage, protect, govern, and optimize data, infrastructure, and the business processes that support them, with charges based on usage.

NetApp Keystone, the company’s Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) offering, is integrated into BlueXP, which it says will allow customers to manage their consumption-based data centre storage side by side with their cloud storage.

NortonLifeLock announces new corporate name: Gen Digital

This week, NortonLifeLock announced a new corporate name, following the completion of its acquisition/merger with Avast. The combined organization will now be known as Gen Digital Inc., with dual headquarters in Tempe, AZ, USA and Prague, Czech Republic. Its stated purpose is to “power Digital Freedom for people everywhere.”

Gen is home to a family of security brands: Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, CCleaner and ReputationDefender.

“Today, five billion people around the world are online; digital life is life,” said Vincent Pilette, chief executive officer of Gen. “We’re all a part of a new generation, regardless of age. It’s not Gen X, Y or Z, it’s Generation Digital. Gen’s family of trusted brands has a heritage of protecting the first digital generations and is united by a shared purpose to power Digital Freedom for the next generation of our digital lives.”

Sungard Availability Services completes asset sale after bankruptcy

Sungard Availability Services (Sungard AS) has announced the completion of the previously planned sale of some assets following its bankruptcy filings in multiple countries, including the U.S. and Canada. 11:11 Systems (11:11), a managed infrastructure solutions provider focused on cloud, security, and connectivity solutions, has acquired Sungard AS’ North American Recovery Services (RS) business, as well as its North American Cloud and Managed Services (CMS) business and Consulting business.

365 Data Centers (365), a provider of network-centric colocation solutions, has acquired a majority of Sungard AS’ U.S.-based Colocation and Network Services business. As part of the 365 transaction, eight data centers, including network assets, will become part of the 365 portfolio of infrastructure assets.

11:11 will operate essentially all of Sungard AS’ IT systems and provide services to 365 and Sungard AS. Also, as part of the transactions, 11:11 will operate four data centers previously part of Sungard AS.

Additional information about Sungard AS’ chapter 11 filing can be found at: https://cases.ra.kroll.com/SungardAS.

Information about the Canadian proceedings can be found at: https://www.alvarezandmarsal.com/SungardASCanada.