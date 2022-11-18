Channel Bytes November 18, 2022 – BetterCloud reveals the state of SaaSOps; ConnectWise wins big; Toronto firm named QA Testing Management Team of the Year; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

ConnectWise wins big at Cannata Frank Awards

ConnectWise, which provides software and services to IT solution providers (TSPs), has received two Frank Awards honouring excellence and innovation in the office technology and services industry. Finalists were determined through votes in each category from The Cannata Report’s Annual Dealer Survey, conducted earlier this year.

ConnectWise was selected as the winner of the 2022 Cannata Report Award for Best IT and Security Services Provider for the fourth consecutive year, and was also the recipient of the new Diversification Partner award, which is provided to the partner who best helped a dealer diversify its hardware, solutions, and/or services offerings.

Winners were announced at The Cannata Report’s 37th Annual Awards & Charities Gala on November 10, 2022.

SaaS adoption slows amid app sprawl, says BetterCloud Report

Software as a Service (SaaS) management platform provider BetterCloud has released the 2023 State of SaaSOps Report, its tenth annual look at trends in SaaS operations. This year it surveyed more than 740 IT and security professionals.

The survey found that more than 40 per cent of respondents said they retired duplicate or overlapping SaaS applications, resulting in a decrease in adoption. Yet, the net growth in app count was 18 per cent year over year, with organizations using an average of 130 apps. App sprawl – 65 per cent of SaaS apps were unsanctioned – is prompting IT to bring more apps under its control.

The report also noted that SaaS app security is increasingly falling on IT, as apps are added that store sensitive data that must be protected; automation is key to managing SaaS; and employee experience has become a new IT mandate.

StorMagic SvSAN validated with HPE ProLiant MicroServer Platform

Edge-focused data storage and protection vendor StorMagic has announced that its virtual SAN, SvSAN, has been validated with the Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) ProLiant MicroServer Gen10 Plus platform.

It said in the announcement, “StorMagic SvSAN runs on any hypervisor as a guest virtual machine to enable complete, highly-available shared storage and virtualization with only two MicroServer servers per site. Its shared storage executes active-active synchronous mirroring to create a copy of data on both servers, eliminating downtime. The solution delivers the reliability demanded by edge computing customers, has low power requirements and provides users with key features like high availability clustering, rolling software upgrades and data security, all in a compact unit.”

Converge named Cisco Multiple Region Partner of the Year

Gatineau, Que.-based Converge Technology Solutions Corp. a services-led, software-enabled IT and cloud solutions provider has been named Cisco’s Multiple Region Partner of the Year for 2022.

Converge said in a release it received the award in recognition for driving Cisco bookings in 43 of 50 U.S. states, while booking over US$1million in 31 sales regions. The award was announced at the annual Cisco Partner Summit, which took place last week in Las Vegas, NV.

Toronto software quality engineering firm wins Testing Management Team of the Year

Toronto-based QA Consultants, provider of software testing and quality assurance solutions, has been named Testing Management Team of the Yearfor the second consecutive year at the 2022 North American Software Testing Awards. The company touted a dynamic client base, as well as its advanced quality engineering services, reaching multiple industry sectors.

Competing against industry peers including Deloitte, IBM, Capgemini and more, QA Consultants was also nominated in the Best Agile Project, Best Testing Project in Retail, Graduate Tester of the Year, and Testing Manager of the Year categories.

MSP360 appoints global director of sales

Provider of backup and IT management solutions for managed services providers (MSPs) and IT departments MSP360 has promoted sales leader Mike Krasnotsvetov to global director of sales. He is tasked with leading the next growth phase for the company’s worldwide sales team. He reports to MSP360 chief executive officer Brian Helwig.