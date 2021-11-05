3 min read

VMware goes standalone

This week, VMware’s spin-off from Dell Technologies was finalized, returning it to independence. Chief executive officer Raghu Raghuram said in a blog post that while it will continue to work closely with Dell, co-engineering solutions for customers through the companies’ new commercial agreement, VMware‘s new status will offer it more flexibility.

“As a standalone company, we now have the flexibility to partner even more deeply with all cloud and on-premises infrastructure companies to create a better foundation that drives results for our customers. And the increased flexibility we will have to use equity to complete future acquisitions will help us remain competitive,” he blogged. “Today’s move will strengthen our mission to be the Switzerland of the cloud industry, uniquely positioned to provide our customers with the best combination of options as we grow our robust ecosystem of partners.”

360insights announces two acquisitions

Channel technology provider 360insights has acquired channel marketing and engagement agency Channel Maven and Spark Your Channel, which creates customized content for partners and managed service providers (MSPs). Channel Maven will become a new division of 360insights, while Spark Your Channel’s technology will become a new feature of the 360insight platform. The founder of the two acquisitions, Heather K. Margolis, joins 360insights as senior vice president of marketing.

The company has also announced that Steven Kellam was promoted to senior vice president, global channel chief, tasked with building out a robust and dedicated channel for 360insights and bringing together 360insights’ strategic partners, analysts, influencers and others to create “a unique partner experience that’s second-to-none”.

Morpheus Data receives award from Ingram Micro

Hybrid cloud application orchestration company Morpheus Data has been named Vendor of the Year – Emerging Vendor by Ingram Micro. The annual Ingram Micro “Vendor of the Year” awards celebrate the success of more than two dozen emerging and established channel-focused vendor organizations across several categories.

“Ninety-six percent of our revenue already goes through the channel, and we’re excited to extend even more as we enter our next chapter,” said Tina Valdez, chief operating officer at Morpheus Data. “Our strategic relationship with Ingram Micro, coupled with our leadership appointments and a multi-million dollar channel investment, are all converging to make 2022 a great year for Morpheus’ channel partners.”

“Ingram Micro is proud to work with Morpheus Data and our mutual channel partners with technology, services, and resources needed to differentiate their business and bring more value to their customers,” said Ingram Micro’s executive director of marketing and host of the 2022 Marketing Experience Event, Dennis Crupi. “Congratulations to Morpheus Data and all of our 2021 Vendor of the Year Award Winners.”

IBM spin-off of managed infrastructure business complete

The spin-off of IBM’s managed infrastructure business announced late last year is now complete. On November 4, the new organization, Kyndryl, began trading on the New York Stock Exchange as an independent company.

“We’re excited to the power of a billion,” said Kyndryl Canada president Xerxes Cooper. “Kyndryl is a startup at scale, and that gives us the ability to take on the most complex challenges out there. … Freedom of action is the way that that we like to really look at it to now as a standalone business. One of the things you’re going to see from Kyndryl is really deepening the partnerships in the ecosystem.”

Exclusive Networks announces worldwide partnership

Exclusive Networks, a global cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure, has announced a new worldwide distribution agreement with Juniper Networks. It builds on the success of numerous existing regional engagements in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC), deepening the strategic relationship between the two companies and creating global momentum to help partners maximize enterprise opportunities for Juniper’s AI-driven networking, cloud and connected security solutions. North America, Benelux, Iberia and the UK and Ireland are the first new regions to be added, with Central Europe, Eastern Europe, and Southern Europe due to follow soon after.

Adaptiv Networks announces channel partnership

Cloud-native SD-WAN-as-a-Service vendor Adaptiv Networks has formed a channel partnership with managed service provider and master agency iTelecom. iTelecom agents will now be able to offer Adaptiv’s SD-WAN products for small businesses throughout North America and offer managed connectivity as a simple add-on service with all the benefits of SD-WAN. Adaptiv’s SD-WAN solution is available through iTelecom with a per-seat pricing model that aligns with how agents sell other business cloud-based services, such as VoIP.