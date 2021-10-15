2 min read

Dell launches new ProSupport Suite for PCs

Dell Technologies has launched an enhanced version of its ProSupport Suite for PCs providing artificial intelligence, automated custom update catalog management and deployment capabilities for Dell BIOS, drivers, firmware and applications, and visibility into the health of the PC fleet via a cloud portal.

Channel partners can leverage the entire scope of the AI-driven support, tools, and cloud portal within the ProSupport Suite for PCs and can view and manage the support experience for multiple organizations using SupportAssist in TechDirect. They can also use Dell Technologies’ expertise to help overcome customer challenges on a case-by-case or fleetwide basis.

The new suite will be available to customers, directly or through partners, starting October 19.

Herjavec Group acquires SEGMENTECH

The Herjavec Group has acquired Toronto-based IT security services consultancy SEGMENTECH, an identity and access management (IAM) and privileged access management (PAM) specialist.

An October 13 press release notes: “Both Herjavec and SEGMENTECH are established partners of CyberArk. With this acquisition, Herjavec will further advance its privileged access management practice by putting CyberArk at the core, which enables a security-first approach to decreasing identity-led risk.”

The terms of the deal were not announced.

W3C and Yubico offer web authentication course for developers

The World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) and security key vendor Yubico have collaborated to create a massive open online course (MOOC) to teach developers how to build and incorporate modern authentication techniques into their web-based applications using W3C’s Web Authentication (WebAuthn).

The free three-week course, Introduction to Web Authentication, begins on November 30; for a fee of CA$122, students will also receive a certificate on completion, and will participate in graded assignments and exams. Enrollment is now open.

Microsoft announces GA dates for Visual Studio 2022 and .NET 6

Microsoft has announced that the first 64-bit version of Visual Studio will be generally available on November 8, celebrated by a virtual launch event. The next day, November 9, will be the beginning of the .NET Conf 2021, featuring the launch of .NET 6.

A near-final release candidate of Visual Studio 2022 is now available, and has a go-live license, meaning it may be legally used in production.

Coveo acquires Qubit

Montreal-based relevance platform provider Coveo has acquired Qubit, a London UK-based creator of AI-powered personalization technology for merchandising teams.

The press release notes:

