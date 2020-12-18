< 1 min read

Customers looking for ransomware protection without buying more hardware, requiring a second air gap site, or managing a separate backup network, might have a new solution from Clumio to consider.

The enterprise backup-as-a-service provider this week launched Clumio RansomProtect, an air-gapped service for customers that have made major investments in another vendor’s backup offerings but who want additional protection against ransomware. No organization is immune to ransomware attacks. SonicWall researchers have tracked a growing ransomware threat during Q3 2020, including a massive spike in September of this year. During that time, the U.S. has seen a staggering 145.2 million ransomware hits – a 139 percent YoY increase. Canada hasn’t been immune to the silent devastation either.

Clumio RansomProtect features 30-day retention for VMware and VMware Cloud on AWS, Amazon Web Services (EC2/RDS/EBS), and Microsoft 365 data, with rapid granular recovery from anywhere. And because it’s an as-a-service offering, customers don’t have to worry about management.

“Our research shows that there has been an increase in ransomware issues amidst COVID-19. It should be a call to action for businesses in all sectors to examine vulnerable endpoints within enterprise networks. Proactive prevention and planning are key,” said Christophe Bertrand, senior analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group, who was quoted in a Dec. 17 press release.

Clumio first launched its operations in Canada back in August 2020, announcing that Maple Lodge Farms, the largest chicken processor in Canada, was its first customer in the country.