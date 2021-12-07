5 min read

Coffee Briefings are timely deliveries of the latest ITWC headlines, interviews, and podcasts. Today’s Coffee Briefing is delivered by IT World Canada reporter Pragya Sehgal, with files from the rest of the editorial team!

Missed last week’s Coffee Briefing? We’ve got you covered.

What’s new this week

CompTIA is seeking test seekers for its Linux+ Beta Exam

CompTIA today announced it is looking for IT professionals with a year or more of on-the-job experience working with Linux servers to serve as beta testers for a new version of the CompTIA Linux+ certification exam. CompTIA recommends that beta test-takers have at least 12 months of hands-on experience working with Linux servers in a junior Linux support engineer or junior cloud/DevOps support engineer job role. Certification in CompTIA A+, Network+ and Server+ or similar certifications and knowledge are also recommended.

Beta testers have the opportunity to take the new exam before it is generally available, for the discounted price of US$50. Beta test results will not be revealed to test-takers until the new exam launches in June 2022, and individuals who pass the beta test will earn their CompTIA Linux+ certification. The exam is intended for early-career IT professionals who support Linux systems in a range of applications, including the cloud, cybersecurity, mobile and web administration. It also includes more coverage of automation and scripting, said Randall Edwards, senior manager, certification products, CompTIA. Visit here to register for the CompTIA Linux+ beta exam.

Cloudflare announces new R2 storage capabilities

Cloudflare today announced Cloudflare Log Storage, building on the capabilities of the recently launched R2 storage. The company says this will allow customers to store critical security logs directly on Cloudflare, without having to export to a third party – enabling them to get insights faster while also saving money.

“Storing your logs on Cloudflare will give chief information officers and security teams an opportunity to consolidate their infrastructure; creating simplicity, savings and additional security,” the company noted.

Trulioo announces new identity verification service for U.S. students

Global identity verification company Trulioo today announced the addition of U.S. student records to the Trulioo GlobalGateway marketplace of identity services. With the addition of this new service, Trulioo says its customers can now verify the identities of 18.3 million (97 per cent) of American students. This will allow them to access financial products and participate economically, given that many students have little to no credit history and are known to be experiencing heightened financial hardship from the COVID-19 pandemic compared to other generations.

Calgary employee recognition firm announces growth equity investment by Canadian Business Growth Fund

Calgary-based employee recognition, people analytics, and organizational communications platform Kudos yesterday announced a $10 million minority equity investment from Canadian Business Growth Fund (CBGF). Kudos is used in 80 countries by clients operating in a broad range of industries with remote, field, hybrid, and on-site teams, enabling them to address many of the root causes of employee disengagement. An evergreen investment fund with capital commitments of $545 million, CBGF provides long-term, patient, minority capital to entrepreneurs to fund growth and expansion of mid-market businesses, with investments between $3 to $20 million.

Kudos says it is expects to double its headcount to 120 employees in the Calgary area and across Canada by the end of 2022, and that this investment further positions the company for global expansion.

Institut Quantique (IQ) at Université de Sherbrooke welcomes new IBM Quantum Hub member

Quebec-based Institut Quantique (IQ) at Université de Sherbrooke last week announced Lockheed Martin Canada as its newest IBM Quantum Hub member. The company says it will work with IQ’s scientific director, Prof. Alexandre Blais, and his research team to explore the potential offered by quantum algorithms as part of this partnership. The IBM Quantum Hub at IQ offers a platform to forge close links between fundamental research and industry-based research towards the development of quantum applications, said Blais. It is an industry-first initiative to build universal quantum systems for business and science applications. Ottawa-based Lockheed Martin Canada is the Canadian unit of Lockheed Martin Corporation, a global security and aerospace company that employs around 110,000 people worldwide.

Lockheed Martin Canada’s partnership includes a $1.3M investment aligned with Canada’s Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) Policy. “This ITB-enabled collaboration contributes to the advancement of technologies and industrial capability that will drive Canada’s economic prosperity well into the future,” said Lorraine Ben, chief executive, Lockheed Martin Canada. “Our investment supports some of the brightest and energetic minds charting new pathways in the field of quantum computing.”

More to explore

Ottawa releases Ransomware Playbook to help Canadian organizations fight attacks

Ottawa is urging Canadian organizations to take the threat of ransomware more seriously, both through pleas for action and the release of free anti-ransomware resources.

Being curious pays and employers are taking note, finds SAS report

According to SAS‘s Curiosity @ Work Report 2021, which defined curiosity as the impulse to seek new information and experiences, 72 per cent of managers see curiosity as a valuable trait and 59 per cent believe it can have a real business impact. Over half believe that curious employees are higher performers.

Endpoint security is the point

Every network is only as good as its weakest link. In an era where networks span on-premises and cloud environments, and hybrid work models are the standard, every endpoint in the network becomes a potential target for malware, ransomware, and targeted attacks.

Channel Bytes December 3, 2021 – Wi-Fi 6; diagnostic intelligence for mobile; digital twins; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

AWS launches program to identify partners working to transition to a lower carbon world

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the AWS Energy Competency Program to identify, validate, and promote software and services partners with demonstrated AWS technical expertise and proven customer success in building solutions that span the Energy value chain.

ITWC Podcasts

Listen to the latest episode of Hashtag Trending

Amazon works on a supply chain workaround, Verizon’s App is collecting more data than you think, and Youtube makes a surprising revelation about their copyright enforcement.

Listen to the latest episode of Cyber Security Today

A scam aimed at verified Twitter users, a ransomware warning from the FBI, and more.

Listen to the latest episode of Hashtag Tendances (Hosted by Direction Informatique)

If you live in Quebec or prefer to consume the latest technology news in French, our sister publication Direction Informatique has you covered. Follow them on Twitter as well.