Certification and IT training firm CompTIA recently announced it’s going to allow candidates to take their exams at home and that exam vouchers will be extended.

CompTIA exam vouchers with an original expiration date between March 17, 2020, and April 30, 2020, are now valid through June 30, 2020. CompTIA says it will provide updates about the remote testing program, which will begin sometime in April, in the coming days.

“Social distancing, indeterminate business hours and other disruptions to normalcy caused by the coronavirus pandemic have made it impractical, if not impossible, for the foreseeable future for the large majority of individuals to take their exams at a brick-and-mortar school or test center,” Todd Thibodeaux, president and chief executive officer of CompTIA explained in a press release. “We also understand that students urgently need alternative testing options. We hope that by extending the deadline for the use of our exam vouchers and by providing a remote testing option we can eliminate a small measure of uncertainty for our certification candidates.”

For individuals who have already registered for an exam at a Pearson VUE testing centre but would like to instead take a remote proctored exam, CompTIA says it will offer the option to reschedule their exam.

New information and updates will be available here.