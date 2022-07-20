SUBSCRIBE
100
0
Managed Services & Outsourcing

HP launches new managed printing solutions

Lynn Greiner
Credit: HP Inc.

Yesterday HP Inc. announced the HP LaserJet Managed E800/E700 series multi-function printers, designed for the hybrid office.

“As the hybrid work model continues to evolve, CIOs and IT departments have never been more challenged,” said Carles Farre, global head of print services and solutions, HP Inc. “They need intelligent printers with advanced features that streamline work processes. The HP LaserJet Managed E800/E700 series offers customers and channel partners a sleek, fully customizable and easily manageable portfolio to meet today’s workplace and digitization goals – now and in the future.”

Not only are the printers functionally customizable, with finishing options, additional paper trays, disk storage, optional fax and wireless, and more, the front panels can be changed to match office décor. Customers have the choice of blue, lunar grey, comet red, aurora purple, constellation yellow, or cosmic green.

Credit: HP Inc.

The faster E800 offers up to 70 pages per minute (ppm) printing speed, the E700 up to 35 ppm, and both offer from 180 to 300 images per minute (ipm) duplex scanning from the automatic document feeder, depending on the model. HP Flex Build provides flexible configurations to meet different business needs. HP says the devices were purpose-built for the channel, and that partners can easily field upgrade functions such as printer speed by simply changing a speed license.

HP Wolf Enterprise Security lets the printers protect, detect, and self-recover from threats. They also include HP Sure Start, Connection Inspector, Memory Shield active system monitoring, and allowlisting.

In addition, the E800/E700 Flow models offer workflow solutions with new FLOW 2.0 features, including the ability to make edits directly to content on the control panel (highlight, redact – even sign), as well as customized shortcuts. Reverse and Retry technology detects and resolves double feed issues and paper jams.

The HP LaserJet Managed E800 series is expected to be available in North America on Aug. 1, and the E700 series in September.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner has been interpreting tech for businesses for over 20 years and has worked in the industry as well as writing about it, giving her a unique perspective into the issues companies face. She has both IT credentials and a business degree
Previous articlePosting by Datto founder McChord sparks quick retort from Kaseya CFO

Related Tech News

More from Lynn Greiner

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Bell’s Fibe trademark challenged in Federal Court

Communications & Telecom
SkyChoice Communications, a provider of television, telephone and Internet...

Hashtag Trending July 20 – Netflix silver lining; Snapchat for desktop; Apple settles keyboard lawsuit

Podcasts
Netflix loses fewer subscribers than expected, Snapchat comes to...

Hashtag Trending July 19 – Social media buyer’s remorse; Netflix new fee; are video game loot boxes gambling?

Podcasts
Social media is causing buyer’s remorse, Netflix is testing...

Popular this week

Hashtag Trending July 18 – CATL new battery plants in Mexico; FCC proposes faster broadband speeds; JWST’s small storage

Podcasts Tom Li -
CATL wants to build new battery facilities in Mexico,...

U of G receives $1M donation to launch ethical AI training modules

Artificial Intelligence Paul Barker -
TD Bank Group has announced a C$1 million donation...

Log4j vulnerability has reached endemic proportions, says report

Security Renaud Larue Langlois -
After investigating a vulnerability discovered in late 2021 in...

ITWC network