HP launches new managed printing solutions

Yesterday HP Inc. announced the HP LaserJet Managed E800/E700 series multi-function printers, designed for the hybrid office.

“As the hybrid work model continues to evolve, CIOs and IT departments have never been more challenged,” said Carles Farre, global head of print services and solutions, HP Inc. “They need intelligent printers with advanced features that streamline work processes. The HP LaserJet Managed E800/E700 series offers customers and channel partners a sleek, fully customizable and easily manageable portfolio to meet today’s workplace and digitization goals – now and in the future.”

Not only are the printers functionally customizable, with finishing options, additional paper trays, disk storage, optional fax and wireless, and more, the front panels can be changed to match office décor. Customers have the choice of blue, lunar grey, comet red, aurora purple, constellation yellow, or cosmic green.

The faster E800 offers up to 70 pages per minute (ppm) printing speed, the E700 up to 35 ppm, and both offer from 180 to 300 images per minute (ipm) duplex scanning from the automatic document feeder, depending on the model. HP Flex Build provides flexible configurations to meet different business needs. HP says the devices were purpose-built for the channel, and that partners can easily field upgrade functions such as printer speed by simply changing a speed license.

HP Wolf Enterprise Security lets the printers protect, detect, and self-recover from threats. They also include HP Sure Start, Connection Inspector, Memory Shield active system monitoring, and allowlisting.

In addition, the E800/E700 Flow models offer workflow solutions with new FLOW 2.0 features, including the ability to make edits directly to content on the control panel (highlight, redact – even sign), as well as customized shortcuts. Reverse and Retry technology detects and resolves double feed issues and paper jams.

The HP LaserJet Managed E800 series is expected to be available in North America on Aug. 1, and the E700 series in September.