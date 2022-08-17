Ingram Micro Cloud launches membership program to help partners grow customer bases

Ingram Micro Cloud, a cloud marketplace for the channel, has announced the launch of its latest initiative toward more streamlined customer success.

The ULTRA Membership Program is now available through the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace in the U.S. and Canada. It is designed to help Value-Added Resellers (VARs) and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) grow their networks while increasing profitability.

ULTRA offers solutions that provide members with actionable insights around their business, personal consulting and thought leadership, automation-for-growth tools, and offers to grow and retain end customers.

For $199 per month, partners will have access to the following benefits:

ULTRA Insights – Providing partner specific lead opportunities, end customer retention reports, whitespace analysis to visualize key growth areas, skill enablement and access to certification courses.

ULTRA Automation – Offers free user licenses for the CloudBlue Professional Services Automation tool (CloudBlue PSA) white-label marketplace PRO, advanced integrations of their current PSA, ERP, or CRM tools.

ULTRA Knowhow – Provides certified expertise for demand generation, customer success management, and expert support.

ULTRA Exclusives – Access to special channel incentive programs, practice development engagements, and certification vouchers.

“Partners seeking advanced insight into their recurring and consumption-based business and requiring consulting to take action on this data and the automation tools to scale, will be delighted to find that the ULTRA Membership Program is their one-stop-shop for actionable, big-picture, strategic thinking,” said Eric Gitter, executive director of global customer success, Ingram Micro Cloud, in the release.