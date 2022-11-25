Intel and Xero partner as part of Intel’s Software Advantage Program

Accounting software provider Xero has announced a collaboration with Intel to help small business owners better manage their finances. The company’s products are included in the launch of the Intel Software Advantage Program, a global full-service program that offers complimentary software for customers purchasing a qualifying Intel device, providing customers access to a wide variety of applications. The program is a sales tool that lets participating retailers drive sales and customer relations.

Source: Intel

With the partnership between the two companies, Xero customers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom who purchase an eligible Intel vPro PC (desktop or laptop) will receive an exclusive offer for Xero’s cloud accounting solutions.

Xero’s cloud accounting software helps businesses sync bank and financial information, monitor cash flow, reconcile transactions, send invoices and get paid faster with online payment options. The company says its platform can help eliminate the need for manual data entry, and provides business owners with seamless bookkeeping.

The software bundle consists of a variety of products specifically chosen to help small to medium size businesses grow. It offers businesses access to key software, extended trials, discounts, and app credits worth more than US$500. It aims to benefit small businesses, as well as slightly larger organizations with their own IT departments.

“We are delighted to be working with Xero, and know our customers will appreciate Xero’s offer and will enjoy the business efficiencies it brings to the Intel vPro devices”, said Dennis Luo, senior director and general manager Commercial and Collaboration Solutions at Intel.

Other than Xero, products that are part of the program include PC Mover Business, AppDynamic’s AirServer, and XSplit Premium Suite.