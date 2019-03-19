2 min read

Canadian solution providers are in agreement that using cloud, AI and IoT technologies are keys to rapid growth but according to a new survey from Intel, they remain mystified when it comes to combining the three to build new solutions.

More than 200 Canadian solution providers flagged a lack of access to technical knowledge and support as the biggest barrier to achieving growth through emerging technologies. Ninety-two per cent of respondents project “exponential” growth in cloud-based solutions and an almost threefold increase over the next four years when it comes to IoT. Spending on AI is expected to double over the next four years.

Intel’s sales director for the Americas Hugues Morin says one of the company’s responses to the demand for additional technical support and training was January’s launch of the new Intel Partner Alliance program, which includes the Intel Partner University. The program revamp was a “multi-year effort” he told Channel Daily News, helping partners that want to be top-tier tap into other opportunities besides selling PCs by the thousands.

Other takeaways from Intel’s Americas Channel Research report include:

Fifty-five per cent of respondents say they saw revenues decline during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fifteen per cent say revenue increased.

Of those reporting a decrease: most report a decrease in revenue of less than 25 per cent due to the pandemic.

Of those reporting an increase: most report an increase in revenue of less than 25 per cent due to the pandemic.

As a result of the pandemic, over half expect revenue from security, healthcare to increase. Half expect decreases from retail and service industries.

Eighty-seven per cent of respondents expect strong growth in the PC market in 2021.

Ice Lake Xeon Scalable platform update

Despite a perfect storm of events contributing to a global PC supply chain strain that isn’t expected to ease up anytime soon and a silicon chip shortage, Morin says Intel isn’t slowing down production.

“We’re producing more than we’ve ever produced in a long time,” he said, adding wafer capacity has also increased by 25 per cent.

Intel’s highly-anticipated Ice Lake Xeon Scalable platform is expected to have its launch event “within 30 days,” according to Morin.

Old-new faces

Former VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger’s return to Intel this year was exciting news, Morin noted.

“[Intel] know his passion for tech, knows him as a human being, his ethics. People know every facet of his personality,” he said. “Overall, this change has been received very positively.”

He added that outgoing CEO Bob Swan, who officially exited from the role Feb. 15, did a lot behind the scenes when it comes to transforming the culture internally and finding efficiencies.

“Everyone is super grateful for the work Bob has done.”